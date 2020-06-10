RALEIGH — Face masks will likely be a common sight around North Carolina public schools when they reopen this year. Still, the coverings aren’t being required by health officials.
School reopening guidelines released this week by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services say that “wearing cloth face coverings is strongly recommended but not required.”
The recommendation comes as schools work through whether they should require students and school staff to cover their faces until the coronavirus pandemic lessens.
Some teachers and families say they won’t return to school as long as there’s no COVID-19 vaccine and face coverings aren’t required. The face masks are meant to reduce the possibility of the wearer spreading the novel coronavirus to other people.
“We can’t risk it,” said Kirsten Ozimek, a Cary mother of three children. “For our family, I know that it’s a deal-breaker.”
Under the new guidelines, individual schools can decide whether to make face masks mandatory — or not.
“We will need to create a culture where students and staff who may choose or need to wear face coverings are simply part of a normal day for as long as it’s deemed necessary,” said Cathy Moore, the superintendent of the Wake County Public School System. “We might all become experts at ‘smiling with our eyes’ and we welcome that challenge because we know it’s an important step to reconnecting with the students who we miss dearly.”
All North Carolina public schools have been closed since mid-March to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Since then, the state has operated under a phased reopening plan that includes recommending people cover their faces when out in public.
Most schools are scheduled to begin classes Aug. 17, putting pressure on officials to release guidelines for reopening schools.
Trying to anticipate a variety of scenarios, the DHHS wants schools to develop three reopening plans: minimal social distancing, moderate social distancing and keeping students at home for remote learning.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction is working on recommendations for how schools would put the DHHS guidance into use.
The DHHS will require schools to do things like daily temperature and symptom checks before students, staff members and visitors are allowed on school buses or school campuses.
Terry Stoops, the vice president of research for the John Locke Foundation, a Raleigh-based research group, said many teachers are upset that face masks aren’t being required.
“The option to wear the mask along with the other recommendations will discourage a lot of teachers from wanting to go back to in-person teaching in the fall,” Stoops said.
The DHHS isn’t mandating the wearing of face coverings but is requiring schools to share guidance on how to use, wear, remove and clean them. Health officials are also strongly recommending that schools teach and reinforce the use of cloth face coverings on school buses.
The state health guidelines mimic guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In lieu of requiring face masks, the DHHS recommends that schools give high-risk students and staff members the option to work from home when school reopens.
Children are at lower risk than adults of contracting COVID-19. But Kristin Beller, the president of the Wake County chapter of the N.C. Association of Educators, said that last week’s death of an 8-year-old Durham student because of COVID-19 should be a wake-up call.
Beller said fellow teachers have told her they’re having nightmares about having to tell their class that a student has died from COVID-19.
“That’s not something we should take lightly,” Beller said. “That’s not an irrational fear.”
