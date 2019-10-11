N.C. Wesleyan 44
Greensboro 7
Staff Report
Why the Pride lost: Quarterback Totten Donielle of the Battling Bishops completed 11-of-13 pass attempts for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Jai Irvin, Tyler Roberts and Sensier Carnes caught a touchdown pass each. Jeff Black had 12 carries for 61 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Performances worth noting: Visiting Greensboro scored its only touchdown in the second quarter, when quarterback David Loughry scored on a 19-yard run and Zac Ellison’s point-after kick was good. Earl Green III led the Pride’s ground attack with 30 yards on seven carries. Ryan Wahl had six receptions for 81 yards.
Also worth noting: The Battling Bishops piled up 368 yards
of total offense, while the
Pride amassed just 133. N.C. Wesleyan had control of the ball for 33.52, Greensboro for 26.08
Next: Greensboro (1-4, 0-2 USA South) visits league rival LaGrange College next Saturday at 1 p.m.
