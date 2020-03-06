N.C. State 57
Georgia Tech 48
GREENSBORO — A sea of red-clad noisy N.C. State fans filled the lower bowl of the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday as the Wolfpack advanced to the ACC Women’s Tournament semifinals with a 57-48 win over No. 7 seed Georgia Tech.
The Wolfpack arrived in Greensboro with hope of finding its stride, lost somewhere in a 3-3 end to the regular season and in need of some postseason momentum.
However, for most of the first half they remained stuck in reverse.
The Wolfpack(26-4) shot an abysmal 3-of-16 from the field in the first quarter, and found itself down 21-7 before an Ace Konig 3-pointer stopped an 8-0 Yellow Jackets run. Konig, a senior guard, scored 16 points and provided the spark each time the Wolfpack was in danger of an early trip back to Raleigh.
“I really think it really comes to taking the right shot at the right moments and not forcing it,” Konig said of her mentality when down double-digits early. “I think it’s being patient and letting the game come to us. You know, Georgia Tech was able to play last night, so they were already in a rhythm, and we’re coming off a couple of days off. “
Greensboro native Elissa Cunane also dropped in 16 points, with only 2 coming in the first half. The Yellow Jackets (20-11) were determined to impede Cunane’s trademark rolls to the basket and were successful in the first half before she went to the bench after picking up her second foul.
In the second half, the Wolfpack made adjustments to get the Northern Guilford alumna moving toward the hoop, and the offense got rolling.
“They were closing out on us very hard with their hands up and they were also trying to help on Elissa’s roll, so when we were able to get Elissa rolling to the basket the movement of the ball was opening up (the offense) for us, because they were trying to keep her from scoring,” Konig said.
Konig’s big three to staunch the bleeding kicked off a 16-2 Wolfpack run that extended into the third quarter, giving N.C. State a 30-23 lead which it would never relinquish. The victory not only sends the Wolfpack to the semifinals, but also erases the memory of Georgia Tech’s 65-61 win in Reynolds Coliseum back in February. Konig, forced to play just under 40 minutes Friday, sang the Yellow Jackets’ praises after the game.
“Georgia Tech is a very talented team with a lot of height and a lot of length, she said. “They can score a lot of different ways, they have players who can definitely go off and score 30 points, as we have experienced in the past. They’re just a difficult matchup — they beat Florida State twice. I think that they’re such a well-rounded team that they are difficult to exploit.”
N.C. State will play in the 2:30 semifinal today against either Duke or Boston College. The Wolfpack beat Boston College handily in their only meeting but split with Duke, losing at home 70-65.
GEORGIA TECH (20-11) — Cubaj 4-12 3-4 11, Francoise Diouf 0-2 0-0 0, Fletcher 7-11 1-3 15, Lahtinen 1-8 0-0 2, Pan 6-15 2-2 15, Hermosa 2-7 1-2 5, Carson 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-57 7-11 48.
NC STATE (26-4) — Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Cunane 7-14 2-3 16, Brown-Turner 3-5 0-0 7, Crutchfield 2-8 2-2 6, Konig 5-12 4-4 16, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Cassell 0-0 0-0 0, Hobby 2-4 0-0 4, Ealey 1-3 1-1 3, Hunter 1-7 0-0 3, Totals 22-58 9-10 57.
Ga Tech 16 7 14 11 — 48 NC State 7 16 17 17 — 57
3-Point Goals—Georgia Tech 1-9 (Fletcher 0-1, Lahtinen 0-1, Pan 1-7), NC State 4-21 (Jones 0-1, Cunane 0-1, Brown-Turner 1-2, Crutchfield 0-3, Konig 2-6, Boyd 0-1, Hobby 0-1, Ealey 0-1, Hunter 1-5). Assists—Georgia Tech 7 (Fletcher 3), NC State 14 (Crutchfield 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Georgia Tech 37 (Fletcher 2-9), NC State 33 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls—Georgia Tech 15, NC State 11. Technical Fouls—None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.