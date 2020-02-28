N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (right) drives past Pittsburgh’s Terrell Brown during the first half of Saturday’s game at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Johnson finished with 10 points to help the Wolfpack snap a two-game skid and get a much-needed ACC victory.
N.C. State 77
Pittsburgh 73
RALEIGH — For N.C. State there is no better cure for your struggles than seeing Pittsburgh on the schedule.
The Wolfpack came into Saturday’s game losers of three of their last four games, but a meeting with the Panthers was just what the doctor ordered. N.C. State continued its recent dominance over Pittsburgh, winning 77-73, its ninth straight in the series.
“I thought it was a great team win for us,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. “We found a way to win a game when we were not playing very good basketball.”
N.C. State (18-11, 9-9) came into the game having dropped two games in a row. But it seems like the Panthers (15-15, 6-13) make everything better in Wolfpack Nation, even though State left the door open late for Pittsburgh to make it interesting.
Pitt’s Au’Diese Toney (game-high 24 points) hit a three from the corner, pulling the Panthers within four with 1:43 remaining. This came after N.C. State grabbed an offensive rebound, but Manny Bates turned the ball back over to Pittsburgh. Braxton Beverly saved a sure layup on the other end, hustling to knock the ball out of the hands of Xavier Johnson. The Panthers’ sophomore guard missed a long jumper on the ensuing possession, giving the ball back to N.C. State with 55.2 seconds remaining.
Markell Johnson knocked down one of two free throws, putting State ahead 73-68. Trey McGowens missed two on the other end, giving the ball back to the Wolfpack. Bates, who scored a career-high 13 points, hit one from the line to seal it. His 10 rebounds also gave Bates his first career double-double.
“I love the way Manny Bates played,” Keatts said. “He was great.”
Sophomore forward Jericole Hellems was just as great for N.C. State, scoring 16 points, at one point late in the game scoring five straight to give the Wolfpack a one-point lead.
“We finished the game off strong,” Hellems said. “We are one of the best teams in the country when we lock in on everything. We have a lot of pieces.”
Five players scored in double figures for the Wolfpack, led by C.J. Bryce (16), 13 each for Bates and D.J. Funderburk and 10 for Markell Johnson.
The first half was forgettable for both teams. They combined for 21 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. The Wolfpack had almost as many turnovers (11) as made field goals (12). The constant stoppage in play for turnovers, fouls and such made it hard for either team to get into a flow.
At one point N.C. State missed seven straight from the field and still trailed by just two points. That’s because over that same stretch the Panthers went on a 4:33 scoring drought. One of the lone bright spots in the first half for the Wolfpack was the freshman center Bates. Known more for his defense, Bates closed the first half with an old fashioned three-point play, and had eight points at the break. He started the game 2-for-2 for four points and three offensive rebounds. His three-point play with one second remaining pulled N.C. State within 31-30 at the half. The Panthers missed their last four shots from the field to end the first half. Their only points in the last four minutes were three free throws from Eric Hamilton.
FG FT Reb
PITT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 12 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
X.Johnson 39 5-14 1-2 0-1 3 4 13
McGowens 38 3-5 0-2 0-2 5 4 7
Champagnie 40 3-10 3-6 2-5 0 5 10
Toney 35 9-13 4-4 3-6 1 3 24
Hamilton 20 2-5 6-11 5-9 0 3 10
Coulibaly 8 3-7 1-2 2-3 0 4 7
Drumgoole 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-55 15-27 13-28 9 24 73
Percentages: FG .473, FT .556.3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Toney 2-4, X.Johnson 2-5, McGowens 1-1, Champagnie 1-4).Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.Blocked Shots: 3 (Champagnie 2, X.Johnson).Turnovers: 14 (Champagnie 3, Toney 3, Coulibaly 2, McGowens 2, X.Johnson 2, Brown, Hamilton).Steals: 10 (McGowens 5, Toney 2, Champagnie, Hamilton, X.Johnson).Technical Fouls: Champagnie, 14:07 second.
FG FT Reb
NC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bates 27 5-6 3-5 6-10 0 1 13
Bryce 34 5-15 4-4 3-8 2 4 16
Funderburk 29 5-9 3-3 4-7 0 5 13
Daniels 37 2-7 0-0 0-3 4 3 4
M.Johnson 38 2-7 6-9 0-4 6 3 10
Hellems 17 6-6 2-2 1-2 0 5 16
Beverly 16 1-7 2-4 0-0 0 2 5
Andree 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-57 20-27 14-34 12 23 77
Percentages: FG .456, FT .741.3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Hellems 2-2, Bryce 2-6, Beverly 1-6, Funderburk 0-1, Daniels 0-3, M.Johnson 0-4).Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.Blocked Shots: 8 (Bates 5, Funderburk 2, Bryce).Turnovers: 16 (Funderburk 4, Hellems 3, M.Johnson 3, Bryce 2, Daniels 2, Andree, Bates).Steals: 8 (Beverly 2, Daniels 2, Bates, Bryce, Hellems, M.Johnson).Technical Fouls: None.
Pittsburgh 31 42 — 73 NC State 30 47 — 77
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.