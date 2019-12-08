N.C. STATE AT UNCG 3 p.m., Sunday, WMYV
RALEIGH — After a scary collision at the end of N.C. State’s win over Wake Forest and a trip to the hospital, Jericole Hellems is back in Raleigh and in “good spirits,” according to an update provided by the basketball team Sunday.
Hellems crashed to the floor with two other Wake Forest players with 28 seconds left in Saturday’s 91-82 win by the Wolfpack.
The end of the game was delayed for 7 minutes while Hellems was stretchered off and taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Hellems was treated for a back injury and potential concussion. He was released from the hospital on Saturday night.
The school posted an update on Twitter on Sunday that said Hellems was back in Raleigh and in “good spirits.” The 6-foot-7 sophomore forward will be evaluated this week. Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts will provide an update later this week.
Hellems, who had 13 points in the win over the Deacons, also posted an update on Twitter on Sunday.
“I appreciate all the love WPN has showed me,” Hellems wrote. “I will be okay the Lord has me and I know I’m blessed. Thank you again to all that reached out.”
Hellems and Wake Forest’s Olivier Sarr and Chaundee Brown went up for a rebound when Hellems’ momentum took him backwards and to the floor. Sarr, who is 7-foot and 255 pounds, landed hard on Hellems, whose head then hit the court.
N.C. State has the week off for exams. Its next game is Sunday at UNC-Greensboro.
Hellems averages 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and has started all nine games.
