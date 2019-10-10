RALEIGH — N.C. State basketball player Derek Funderburk Jr. was charged with larceny property damage on Sept. 25 by the university police, according to a redacted copy of an incident report provided to The News & Observer on Wednesday.
Funderburk, who had multiple outstanding parking tickets, had four car boots placed on the tires of his vehicle while it was parked at the Reynolds Coliseum parking deck on Jeter Drive on campus on Sept. 25.
At 6:02 p.m., Funderburk drove off with two of the boots on his car and damaged the other two and the concrete surface in the lot. The total damage was $330, according to the redacted version of the incident report provided by the university police department.
The car boots were valued at $70 each and two were considered stolen. The concrete damage was valued at $50, according to the report.
N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts declined to comment on Funderburk’s status on Wednesday. Keatts suspended Funderburk, who is expected to be the team’s top forward, indefinitely from team activities on Sept. 30.
At N.C. State’s media day on Oct. 3, Keatts said Funderburk, who averaged 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds last season, hadn’t met Keatts’ expectation of “what I think an N.C. State player should be.”
The campus transportation department declined prosecution of Funderburk’s charges, but he was referred to the university’s office of student conduct, according to Maj. David Kelly, the field operations commander for university police. Kelly said on Wednesday that Funderburk has been cooperative with both campus police and the parking staff.
N.C. State opens the season with an ACC home game against Georgia Tech on Nov. 5. It will also play a preseason game against Mount Olive (Oct. 27) and a “secret” scrimmage with East Carolina (Oct. 20) before the season starts.
