The 45th annual N.C. State Bluegrass Festival will be from 11 a.m. Aug. 14 to 11 p.m. Aug. 17 in Marion. The outdoor festival and concert series will features Rhonda Vincent, The Gibson Brothers, Gene Watson, The Malpass Brothers, Big Country Bluegrass, Darin and Brooke Aldridge and more. Parking is free.
