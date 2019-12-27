The N.C. State men’s basketball team will take on Appalachian State today at PNC Arena.
The Mountaineers are riding a four-game win streak, while the Wolfpack is coming off a 20-point victory over The Citadel.
Three of App State’s (8-4) four victories during the win streak have been on the road, despite the team beginning the season 0-3 away from home.
The Wolfpack (9-3) is 7-1, and senior guard Markell Johnson is coming off his first career triple-double, the fourth in N.C. State basketball history and the ACC’s 33rd all-time.
The Mountaineers are led by guard Justin Forrest, who leads the team with 17.8 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals.
Joining Forrest for the Mountaineers are forward Isaac Johnson and guards Adrian Delph and O’Showen Williams.
All three average over nine points per game and shoot no worse than 34% from 3-point range, with Delph most impressively shooting 39% on 4.3 attempts per game.
