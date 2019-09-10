RALEIGH — North Carolina Republican legislators are advancing chunks of a spending plan vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper that they believe can win bipartisan support.
The legislature’s appropriations committees approved on Tuesday more so-called pieces of “mini-budget” legislation.
The four bills — expected to be heard on the Senate and House floors today — provides money for school and prison safety improvements, earmarks more disaster relief funds and directs how to test all old sexual assault evidence kits held by law enforcement. All were contained in the budget that’s been sidelined during the impasse.
Cooper last month signed four state employee and law enforcement pay measures approved by the General Assembly, but he vetoed one addressing the shift to managed care for Medicaid.
