RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators on Thursday got down to negotiating final details of their initial COVID-19 emergency aid package after the House approved a version more generous with federal money than the Senate.
The House voted almost unanimously for a bill that distributes more than $1.7 billion of the state’s share of federal coronavirus relief money approved by Congress. The bill emphasizes buttressing remote K-12 education, helping North Carolina universities perform vaccine and anti-body research and treating COVID-19 patients.
“Folks are looking for answers. Folks are looking for relief,” said state Rep. Brenden Jones, a Columbus County Republican, before the nearly 100-page House bill passed 117-1. “And I think what we have here in this bill is a good start.”
As with the $1.3 billion-plus Senate package, the House bill also alters temporary laws or extends for such things as teacher licensing and vehicle inspections made difficult with the statewide stay-at-home order.
Both chambers also agreed to expand a low-cost loan program to help small businesses struggling to survive, although the amounts they allocate differ by about $50 million.
Budget writers from both chambers moved later Thursday toward working out the differences in the competing measures, with a goal of sending a final bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk by today.
Cooper and his office have been significantly involved in crafting a product. They influenced Senate Republicans to add another $130 million to the chamber’s package late Wednesday to boost rural and minority health, food banks and school nutrition programs serving 500,000 meals a day since the novel coronavirus crisis began.
The Senate, which passed its package unanimously, has been more cautious with spending the $3.5 billion that North Carolina is receiving in federal coronavirus relief.
The legislature’s top economist has calculated that the state’s tax revenues could miss projections through mid-2021 by $2.5 billion.
“It is not prudent to throw money around now that we may need in the near future,” according to a news release from the office of Senate Majority Leader Harry Brown, R-Onslow.
But one House Democrat said the Senate bail is holding on to too much money. While the House plan immediately sends $350 million to county and city governments, the Senate plans distributes $100 million initially, with more if certain conditions are met.
“The relief is needed now, not six months in the future,” said House Minority Leader Darren Jackson, D-Wake.
The House vote on Thursday was performed under new operating rules that allowed legislators who chose to be absent out of health concerns to vote through their majority or minority leaders. Twenty-three Democrats and one Republican used the proxy vote option. Otherwise, most members on the floor tried to practice social distancing. Many wore surgical masks.
“What an interesting time to be in Raleigh,” state Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, quipped after taking off his mask to speak.
