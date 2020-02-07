Bethune-Cookman 70
N.C. A&T 50
Why the Aggies lost: The Aggies struggled in every facet of offense Saturday, shooting only 30% from the field and 24% from 3-point range, and turning the ball over 22 times. The Wildcats converted the turnovers into 21 points.
Key performers: Aggies: Jayla Pack-Jones, 12 points, eight rebounds; Le’on Hill, 8 points, four rebounds. Wildcats: Ashanti Hunt, 15 points, five rebounds; Amaya Scott, 15 points, 10 rebounds.
Notable: The two teams were jostling for position in the MEAC standings, but the loss knocked the Aggies into a tie for third place in the conference.
Records
Aggies: 15-7, 7-3 MEAC
Wildcats: 16-5, 8-1 MEAC
Up next
Aggies: at Florida A&M, 6 p.m. Monday
Wildcats: vs. Howard, 5:30 p.m. Monday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.