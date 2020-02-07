Bethune-Cookman 70

N.C. A&T 50

Why the Aggies lost: The Aggies struggled in every facet of offense Saturday, shooting only 30% from the field and 24% from 3-point range, and turning the ball over 22 times. The Wildcats converted the turnovers into 21 points.

Key performers: Aggies: Jayla Pack-Jones, 12 points, eight rebounds; Le’on Hill, 8 points, four rebounds. Wildcats: Ashanti Hunt, 15 points, five rebounds; Amaya Scott, 15 points, 10 rebounds.

Notable: The two teams were jostling for position in the MEAC standings, but the loss knocked the Aggies into a tie for third place in the conference.

Records

Aggies: 15-7, 7-3 MEAC

Wildcats: 16-5, 8-1 MEAC

Up next

Aggies: at Florida A&M, 6 p.m. Monday

Wildcats: vs. Howard, 5:30 p.m. Monday

