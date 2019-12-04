N.C. A&T 52

Longwood 41

Why the Aggies won: Despite being down 27-24 at halftime, N.C. A&T’s defense locked down in the second half, holding the visiting Lancers to 14 points. Longwood struggled from the free-throw line, hitting only five of their 15 attempts. The Aggies also outrebounded Longwood 34-32 and held the visitors to 30.6 percent from the field.

Stars

Longwood: Shabooty Phillips 10 points, 3 rebounds; Juan Munoz 5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals.

N.C. A&T: Devin Haygood 17 points, 7-10 FG, 3 blocks; Andre Jackson 9 points, 8 rebounds; Kameron Langley 7 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists.

