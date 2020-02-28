N.C. A&T 8
Fairfield 2
How the game was won
The Aggies used a huge four-run eighth inning to open up a big lead over the Stags.
Key performers
Stags: OF Giacomo Brancato 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; C Matt Venuto 2-for-4, 1 R.
Grasshoppers: P Ethan Chavis 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER; Camden Williamson 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI; Justin Williams 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R.
