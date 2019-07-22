Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ALAMANCE AND SOUTHEASTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 601 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 7 MILES SOUTHWEST OF ELON COLLEGE, OR 9 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BURLINGTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, MCLEANSVILLE, ELON COLLEGE, GIBSONVILLE, SWEPSONVILLE, ALAMANCE, LAKE MACKINTOSH MARINA, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA AND FOREST OAKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL SEND YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN RALEIGH. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH