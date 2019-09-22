Tale of the tape: Video of an alleged UFO has congressman Mark Walker calling for a study. Page A2
MOST POPULAR
-
Greensboro woman charged with arson in apartment complex fire stalled firefighters for 13 minutes, authorities say
-
Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC CEO charged with DWI and child abuse after car wreck in Archdale
-
Security guard at N.C. A&T put on leave after student is punched
-
Miss North Carolina Alexandra Badgett calls Reidsville 'my second home'
-
Former Greensboro group home employee faces 5 new sex offense charges after third person comes forward
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.