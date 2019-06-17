Fur real? A Shelby woman claims to be feeding a Bigfoot on her property. “They love peanut brittle.” Page A2
MOST POPULAR
-
Losing millions for years, the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro closes
-
Power outage at Greensboro apartments has unintended consequence, reveals alleged Medicaid scheme
-
Shark mystery solved: New map shows exactly where sharks are lurking off NC beaches
-
Poke Bowl opens in Greensboro
-
Guilford County shelter, close to capacity after more than 40 animals dropped off Wednesday, waives adoption fee for some animals
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
Enter to win - Coastal Kitchen Collection from Toadfish Outfitters & $50 Gift Certificate to a local restaurant.
Contests & Events
promotion
Enter to win - Coastal Kitchen Collection from Toadfish Outfitters & $50 Gift Certificate to a local restaurant.