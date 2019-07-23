Back in March, my kids and I moved into a new town house.
The move was scary and exciting and full of emotions. Their dad and I had been together for almost 20 years when we decided to separate, so everyone’s nerves were pretty raw during this time.
My son suffers from some extreme social anxiety, and the best decision we ever made as parents may have been getting him a dog, aka Pixel. He loves this dog immensely and carries her in his arms to the point where she really doesn’t have much use for her own legs.
As we were moving boxes and totes in from of the U-Haul, Pixel was roaming around her new surroundings taking it all in. She was sniffing and exploring while we emptied the truck and filled our new house full of our belongings.
I would see her wagging her tail as she would jump in and out of the doggie door as we moved boxes. She had never had a doggie door and was loving the newfound freedom.
At long last the truck was emptied, and the move was complete. All that was left was to unpack.
As we sat down, we realized we had not seen Pixel in awhile. We started looking around and calling her name, but we couldn’t find her.
The kids were opening closet doors and searching under beds as I started fearing the worst. Could Pixel have slipped past us and run away or gotten hit by a car? My heart could not tolerate the thought of telling my son if that happened.
This dog has become his world over the past four years.
As tears started rolling down my cheeks I saw the sweetest face staring up at me from a tote in my son’s room. Pixel had climbed up into a tote of my son’s old stuffed animals, nestled down and apparently taken herself a nice little nap.
I have never been more grateful in all my life as I saw those big beautiful brown eyes and long wagging tail.