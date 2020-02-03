Wofford Duke Basketball

Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

 Ben McKeown

Among the things Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski must handle the rest of this season, point guard Tre Jones’ workload is near the top. Wendell Moore’s return from a broken hand plays directly into allaying Krzyzewski’s concerns. Story, B3.

