CARDINALS 2, CUBS 1: Yadier Molina had three of the Cardinals’ four hits, including a two-run single, as St. Louis held off fading Chicago. Carlos Martinez got the final two outs a day after a brutal blown save, and the Cardinals stretched their NL Central lead to 31/2 games over Milwaukee and five games over Chicago. The Cubs are 11/2 games behind the Brewers for the second NL wild card, with Milwaukee set to play later Friday against Pittsburgh.
