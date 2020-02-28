Chattanooga 74
UNCG 72
Why the Spartans lost
The Spartans defense let them down on Saturday, allowing the fourth most points in a non-overtime game this year (74).
The Mocs shot 50% (10-of-20) from the three-point line, and 49% from the field for the entire game.
The Spartans also struggled to force the Mocs into committing turnovers. UNCG forces an average of 17.5 turnovers per game, but only forced 11 on Saturday.
Key performers
Spartans: Kaleb Hunter 21 points, 6 rebounds; Isaiah Miller 16 points, 7 assists.
Mocs: Ramon Villa 21 points, 6 rebounds; Matt Ryan 15 points, 8 rebounds.
Notable
James Dickey’s seven rebounds made him the program’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,049 rebounds. ... The Spartans are 2-6 in games where their opponent scores more than 70 points. ... The third-seeded Spartans will now turn their attention to the Southern Conference Tournament, which starts on Friday. UNCG will have a first-round bye, but will get a rematch with sixth-seeded Chattanooga on Saturday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
