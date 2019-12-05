CHARLOTTE — The commissioner of Major League Soccer said Thursday that the league is in “very, very advanced discussions” with David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers NFL team, to bring an expansion soccer team to Charlotte, although some issues need to be resolved before that can be finalized.
Commissioner Don Garber spoke to reporters in New York during a break in the league’s Board of Governors meetings. He said the board authorized the MLS expansion committee to enter into final negotiations with Tepper, the billionaire who has sought to add a pro soccer team alongside his pr football team.
Garber said he is confident in Tepper and city leadership: “When David came in (to the board meeting) there was a great level of support for his presentation and for everything he hopes to achieve.”
Garber said the league believes Charlotte is “a growing city on the rise, and one that’s got so much opportunity for us to be able to continue to expand our league.” He cautioned, however, that “we’ve got issues that need to get resolved as it related to (Bank of America) stadium.”
Tepper has said the stadium will need renovations, including outfitting for soccer camera angles, a center tunnel and two new locker rooms, before it is ready to be home to a pro soccer team. The stadium opened in 1996 and is one of the NFL’s oldest.
Determining how much public money would be used to fix the stadium issues also has yet to be sorted out. But Panthers President Tom Glick said Thursday, ”We’ve had a good day today. … We’re convinced (the bid) will be successful.”
Charlotte is competing with Las Vegas and Phoenix for the 30th MLS team. St. Louis and Sacramento, Calif., were selected this year as the 28th and 29th expansion teams.
MLS had 24 teams competing this year, and three more teams are expected to begin competing in the next two years.
City leaders taciturn
It’s still not clear what Tepper or the city would pay to bring a team to Charlotte. The last two MLS expansion teams each paid an expansion fee of $200 million.
Charlotte leaders offered few details about any potential deal or official announcement about the expansion team Thursday.
“Any discussions about decisions that may be made at that (MLS board) meeting are premature at this time,” Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement.
The City Council has not released how much it might pay for stadium renovations or other expansion-related costs.
Council members have appeared divided over how much money they are willing to spend on soccer.
Council members said previously that they expected to prepare an incentive package tied to MLS expansion fees and Bank of America Stadium upgrades by the end of December. But with only two council meetings remaining this year — on Monday and Dec. 16 — it appears unlikely they will finish a deal with Tepper by that target date.
Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera said she is still waiting to review the city’s finances, including the tourism revenue generated by hotel and motel taxes.
“We have not been given full information, and that’s the challenge here,” Ajmera said Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.