Phillies Braves Baseball

Atlanta’s Josh Donaldson (right) celebrates with Ronald Acuna Jr. after hitting a two-run home run in Sunday’s game against Philadelphia in Atlanta. Donaldson’s homer was his third in as many games. He finished with three hits for the second straight game in the Braves’ 15-1 romp.

 Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Pirates 5, Marlins 4 Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg Newman ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .315 Reynolds cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .361 Bell 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .321 Moran 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .269 Polanco rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .242 Kang 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .148 Diaz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Frazier 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Dickerson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .278 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Archer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Marte cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Cabrera lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .330 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 Totals 38 5 11 5 2 7 Miami AB R H BI W K Avg Herrera rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .200 Dean ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Cooper 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .306 B.Anderson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .242 Castro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .234 H.Ramirez lf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .325 Riddle cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .188 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alcantara p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Alfaro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Holaday c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Totals 34 4 9 4 4 11 Pittsburgh 000 201 200 — 5 11 0 Miami 000 400 000 — 4 9 0 LOB–Pittsburgh 8, Miami 7. 2B–Bell (27), Kang (4), Stallings (1), Dickerson (4), Polanco (8), Newman (9), Cooper (2), H.Ramirez (8). 3B–Cabrera (1). HR–H.Ramirez (2), off Archer. RBIs–Bell (65), Kang 2 (12), Cabrera (23), Dickerson (8), H.Ramirez 3 (16), Alcantara (4). SB–Newman (4). CS–Castro (1). DP–Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell). Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA Archer 5 7 4 4 3 8 101 5.85 Rodriguez, W, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.91 Crick, 12/3 1 0 0 1 2 25 2.62 Vazquez, S, 16-17 11/3 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.12 Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA Alcantara 6 8 3 3 2 6 85 3.73 N.Anderson, L, 2-3, 1 3 2 2 0 1 20 4.55 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.38 Chen 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 7.00 T–3:09. A–12,472 (36,742). Blue Jays 12, Astros 0 Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg Sogard 3b 3 3 2 0 2 0 .291 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .266 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 2 2 4 0 0 .277 Tellez 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .217 Hernandez cf 4 2 2 4 1 1 .211 Biggio 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .207 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .215 Galvis ss 5 1 3 3 0 0 .254 Jansen c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .175 Totals 40 12 14 12 4 6 Houston AB R H BI W K Avg Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .269 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .381 Reddick rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .304 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .244 White 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .229 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Mayfield ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Straw cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Stubbs lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Brantley lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .311 Totals 31 0 7 0 6 9 Toronto 200 027 001 — 12 14 0 Houston 000 000 000 — 0 7 0 LOB–Toronto 6, Houston 10. 2B–Biggio (2), Sogard (9), Grichuk (11). 3B–Sogard (2). HR–Tellez (11), off Peacock; Gurriel Jr. (7), off Peacock; Galvis (10), off Perez; Hernandez (5), off Perez; Hernandez (6), off White. RBIs–Tellez (30), Hernandez 4 (22), Gurriel Jr. 4 (23), Galvis 3 (30). SF–Gurriel Jr.. DP–Toronto 3 (Sogard, Tellez), (Thornton, Galvis, Tellez), (Sogard, Biggio, Tellez). Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA Thornton, W, 2-5 62/3 6 0 0 3 7 102 4.36 Shafer 11/3 0 0 0 3 1 24 3.86 Biagini 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.60 Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA White 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 6.75 Peacock, L, 6-4 5 5 4 4 3 5 89 3.67 Perez 3 7 7 7 1 1 68 11.25 T–3:02. A–42,174 (41,168). Braves 15, Phillies 1 Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Harper rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .247 Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .344 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .271 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Williams lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .173 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Knapp c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .189 Irvin p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Velasquez p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Miller ph 2 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Totals 31 1 6 1 5 9 Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg Acuna Jr. cf 5 4 4 2 0 0 .296 Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .266 Donaldson 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .252 Camargo pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .238 Markakis rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .272 Riley lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .298 Albies 2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .281 Flowers c 4 2 2 2 1 2 .264 Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Culberson 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .353 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 1 0 2 .056 Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 1 2 .311 Totals 40 15 19 14 2 10 Philadelphia 000 010 000 — 1 6 1 Atlanta 302 221 50x — 15 19 1 E–Velasquez (2), Riley (4). LOB–Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 7. 2B–Kingery (13), Freeman (18), Albies 2 (15), Donaldson (17), Riley (5). HR–Donaldson (12), off Irvin; Flowers (6), off Eickhoff; Acuna Jr. (16), off Eickhoff. RBIs–Harper (49), Freeman 2 (51), Albies 2 (35), Donaldson 2 (33), Flowers 2 (14), Acuna Jr. 2 (47), Riley (32), Foltynewicz (1), Markakis 2 (37). SF–Markakis. S–Foltynewicz. DP–Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman), (Tomlin, Albies, Freeman). Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA Velasquez, L, 2-4 21/3 4 4 4 0 4 38 4.71 Irvin 32/3 9 6 6 1 4 71 6.84 Eickhoff 1 6 5 5 1 1 39 5.71 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA Foltynewicz, W, 2-5 6 4 1 1 5 6 100 5.53 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.89 Ynoa 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 0.00 T–3:09. A–40,855 (41,149). Cardinals 4, Mets 3 St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 DeJong ss 3 2 1 1 1 2 .278 Goldschmidt 1b 2 2 1 2 2 1 .262 J.Martinez lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .281 Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Munoz lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .045 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Ozuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Totals 31 4 3 3 4 9 New York AB R H BI W K Avg Smith lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .348 Davis 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .276 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Cano 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .240 Hechavarria ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Lagares cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .197 McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Frazier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Flexen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 deGrom ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Totals 33 3 10 3 3 6 St. Louis 200 100 010 — 4 3 0 New York 102 000 000 — 3 10 2 E–Hechavarria 2 (4). LOB–St. Louis 4, New York 6. 2B–Cano (14), Smith (7). HR–Goldschmidt (13), off Vargas; DeJong (13), off Flexen. RBIs–Goldschmidt 2 (29), DeJong (34), Davis (22), Lagares (15), Hechavarria (15). SB–Lagares (3). DP–St. Louis 3 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); New York 1 (Davis, Cano, Alonso). St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA Hudson 6 8 3 3 3 3 99 3.55 Miller, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.86 C.Martinez, S, 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 3.09 New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Vargas 4 1 3 2 3 4 72 3.74 Font 3 0 0 0 1 3 55 4.98 Flexen, L, 0-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 10.80 Pounders 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 WP–Hudson. T–3:09. A–37,054 (41,922). Red Sox 8, Orioles 6 Boston AB R H BI W K Avg Betts rf 5 1 3 2 1 0 .266 Vazquez c 6 0 2 2 0 1 .290 Martinez lf 5 0 0 0 1 2 .298 Devers 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .306 Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 1 2 0 .298 Chavis 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .260 Bradley Jr. cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .211 Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Holt ph 1 1 0 0 1 0 .308 E.Nunez dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Totals 43 8 14 8 5 6 Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg Alberto 3b 6 0 3 2 0 0 .310 Mancini rf 4 1 2 1 2 0 .310 Severino c 5 0 2 0 1 1 .273 R.Nunez dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Santander lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .351 Villar 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .249 Davis 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .164 Broxton cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .182 Ruiz ph 2 1 0 0 0 0 .230 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Wilkerson ph 2 2 2 2 0 0 .226 Totals 43 6 12 5 5 9 Boston 000 200 001 5 — 8 14 2 Baltimore 001 000 020 3 — 6 12 2 E–Chavis (5), Devers (12), Villar (9), Ruiz (4). LOB–Boston 10, Baltimore 12. 2B–Bradley Jr. (14), Bogaerts (21), Broxton (3). 3B–Betts (1), Wilkerson (1). HR–Hernandez (1), off Givens; Devers (11), off Givens; Wilkerson (6), off Smith; Mancini (16), off Smith. RBIs–Hernandez (4), Devers (45), Vazquez 2 (25), Bradley Jr. (24), Betts 2 (33), Bogaerts (47), Alberto 2 (16), Wilkerson 2 (17), Mancini (35). SB–Betts (7), Villar 2 (14). DP–Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernandez, Chavis), (Hernandez, Devers, Chavis); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Martin, Davis). Boston IP H R ER W K P ERA Johnson 3 5 1 1 2 2 70 9.35 Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.50 Shawaryn 2/3 1 0 0 2 1 30 1.00 Taylor 11/3 0 0 0 0 2 29 8.53 Walden 12/3 1 1 1 1 2 29 2.50 Lakins 1/3 2 1 1 0 0 14 5.79 Workman, W, 5-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.60 Smith 1 2 3 1 0 0 36 6.28 Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA Means 5 7 2 2 2 2 103 2.67 Yacabonis 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 9 6.00 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.75 Armstrong 11/3 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.74 Fry 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.60 Givens, L, 0-4 1 4 4 2 0 2 32 5.28 Hess 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 7.36 Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 4th. Givens pitched to 3 batters in the 10th. T–4:45. A–27,964 (45,971). Indians 8, Tigers 0 Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 1 3 .299 Mercado lf 4 1 3 4 1 0 .306 Santana dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .287 Kipnis 2b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .218 Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .203 Freeman 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Bauers 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .223 R.Perez c 4 1 2 0 1 1 .245 Naquin rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .277 Martin cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .204 Totals 38 8 14 8 6 8 Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Castellanos dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Dixon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Beckham ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Wilson c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Totals 31 0 4 0 0 8 Cleveland 103 201 100 — 8 14 0 Detroit 000 000 000 — 0 4 0 LOB–Cleveland 10, Detroit 4. 2B–Lindor (11), Mercado (6), Santana (14), Kipnis (11), Naquin (9), Beckham (8), Wilson (1). 3B–Castro (1). HR–Kipnis (3), off Turnbull. RBIs–Mercado 4 (12), Kipnis 3 (18), Naquin (13). SB–Mercado (4). SF–Naquin. DP–Detroit 1 (Turnbull, Beckham, Hicks). Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA Bauer, W, 5-6 9 4 0 0 0 8 117 3.41 Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA Turnbull, L, 3-6 5 10 6 6 2 4 92 3.27 Adams 11/3 3 2 2 2 2 36 7.84 Stumpf 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.86 Torres 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 7.50 Greene 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.96 T–2:45. A–26,705 (41,297). Nationals 15, Diamondbacks 5 Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg Dyson rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Marte cf 4 3 3 1 1 0 .286 Walker 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Vargas 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .266 Locastro lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .274 Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Cron ph 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .292 C.Kelly c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .271 Totals 38 5 11 5 1 6 Washington AB R H BI W K Avg Turner ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .289 Eaton rf 3 3 3 1 2 0 .280 Soto lf 3 3 1 0 1 2 .289 Kendrick 2b 4 2 3 2 1 0 .333 Adams 1b 5 2 2 7 0 0 .258 Suzuki c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .280 Gomes c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Sanchez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .042 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Sanchez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Rendon 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .321 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Totals 36 15 15 15 5 8 Arizona 100 100 102 — 5 11 0 Washington 313 012 05x — 15 15 1 E–Sanchez (1). LOB–Arizona 10, Washington 4. 2B–Marte (15), Locastro (4). HR–Marte (20), off Sanchez; Adams (8), off Godley; Suzuki (7), off Godley; Rendon (16), off Godley; Adams (9), off Crichton. RBIs–Vargas (13), Escobar (58), C.Kelly (24), Marte (50), Ahmed (29), Adams 7 (27), Kendrick 2 (43), Rendon 2 (50), Suzuki 3 (30), Eaton (19). SB–Turner (11). CS–Eaton (3). SF–Ahmed. S–Sanchez. GIDP–Rendon. DP–Arizona 2 (Vargas, Walker), (Joseph, Ahmed). Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA Joseph 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Bradley, L, 2-4 11/3 5 4 4 2 2 43 5.18 Godley 42/3 7 6 6 1 3 75 6.52 Crichton 12/3 3 5 5 2 3 46 7.94 Washington IP H R ER W K P ERA Sanchez, W, 3-6 6 6 2 2 0 3 98 3.84 Rainey 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.19 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.96 Sipp 1 2 2 1 1 1 24 5.02 T–3:14. A–29,032 (41,313). Rays 6, Angels 5 Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg La Stella 2b 5 2 1 0 0 0 .301 Trout cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .285 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 1 2 .278 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .235 Fletcher 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .308 Goodwin rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182 Calhoun ph 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Puello lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .390 Totals 35 5 11 5 4 6 Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .314 Pham lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .299 Lowe 2b 3 2 2 1 0 1 .293 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Garcia rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .299 Wendle ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .121 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .181 Adames ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286 Totals 31 6 9 5 1 10 Los Angeles 101 010 002 — 5 11 0 Tampa Bay 120 010 02x — 6 9 1 E–Choi (5). LOB–Los Angeles 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B–Tovar (4), Garcia (12), Zunino (8). 3B–Meadows (3), Kiermaier (5). HR–Trout (19), off Castillo; Lowe (15), off Canning; Pham (10), off Canning. RBIs–Trout 2 (46), Pujols (39), Fletcher 2 (27), Pham (31), Lowe (44), Diaz (31), Kiermaier (32), Garcia (32). SF–Pujols, Fletcher, Garcia. DP–Los Angeles 1 (Goodwin, Lucroy); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi), (Wendle, Lowe, Choi). Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA Canning, L, 2-3 6 6 4 4 0 7 93 3.93 Cole 12/3 3 2 2 1 3 41 5.65 Garcia 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.68 Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA Stanek 11/3 1 1 0 1 0 15 2.45 Beeks 3 4 2 2 2 2 69 2.73 Pagan 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 21 1.38 Poche, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 3 15 5.68 Kolarek, 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.07 Castillo, S, 7-7 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 2.56 T–3:07. A–20,508 (25,025). Yankees 10, White Sox 3 New York AB R H BI W K Avg LeMahieu 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .312 Voit 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .264 Torres ss 2 3 0 0 3 1 .286 Frazier dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Gardner cf 4 2 2 4 0 0 .230 Urshela 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .306 Tauchman rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .202 Romine c 5 0 2 4 0 1 .206 Maybin lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .279 Totals 38 10 12 10 6 8 Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg Garcia cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .315 Abreu 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .267 McCann c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .324 Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247 Castillo dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Alonso ph 3 0 1 0 0 0 .180 Y.Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Cordell rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Rondon 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Moncada 3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Totals 35 3 9 3 2 10 New York 005 021 110 — 10 12 0 Chicago 100 010 010 — 3 9 0 LOB–New York 8, Chicago 8. 2B–Urshela (13), Romine (3). HR–Maybin (3), off Bummer; Abreu (17), off Paxton; McCann (6), off Hale. RBIs–Urshela (31), Romine 4 (15), Gardner 4 (31), Maybin (10), Abreu (54), McCann 2 (20). CS–Maybin (3). DP–New York 1 (Torres, Voit). New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Paxton, W, 4-3 6 8 2 2 1 7 108 3.93 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.74 Hale 1 1 1 1 1 1 21 2.60 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.76 Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA Despaigne, L, 0-2 41/3 9 7 7 4 5 90 8.71 Ruiz 12/3 1 1 1 1 1 31 4.86 Bummer 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 1.74 Vieira 1 1 1 1 1 0 22 9.00 Colome 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.30 T–3:06. A–37,277 (40,615). Reds 11, Rangers 3 Texas AB R H BI W K Avg DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Choo lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .284 Pence rf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .294 Cabrera 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .180 Forsythe 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270 Santana ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .300 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .203 Federowicz c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- C.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Miller p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Jurado p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Minor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Springs p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 32 3 6 3 3 12 Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg Winker cf 5 1 4 5 0 0 .244 Suarez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Casali 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Dietrich 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .231 Puig rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .231 VanMeter lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .220 Peraza ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .211 Barnhart c 4 2 1 0 1 0 .199 Ervin ph 2 1 1 0 1 1 .238 Gray p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .158 Votto 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .255 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 34 11 14 10 5 4 Texas 102 000 000 — 3 6 1 Cincinnati 031 430 00x — 11 14 0 E–Federowicz (2). LOB–Texas 5, Cincinnati 10. 2B–Votto (12), Winker (10), Peraza (7). 3B–Gray (1). HR–Choo (12), off Gray; Pence (15), off Gray; Winker (11), off Jurado; Puig (13), off Fairbanks. RBIs–Choo (30), Pence 2 (48), Votto (16), Winker 5 (23), Puig 2 (37), Peraza 2 (18). SF–Peraza 2. S–Gray. DP–Texas 1 (Guzman, Forsythe); Cincinnati 1 (Dietrich, Peraza, Votto). Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA Jurado, L, 4-3 3 9 7 7 1 0 83 4.23 Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 0 2 11 3.18 Springs 0 2 3 3 3 0 32 6.23 Miller 3 2 0 0 1 1 51 8.78 C.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.54 Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA Gray, W, 3-5 5 5 3 3 1 8 90 3.77 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.30 Stephenson 2 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.67 Duke 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.79 Jurado pitched to 3 batters in the 4th. Springs pitched to 5 batters in the 5th. T–3:21. A–24,079 (42,319). Royals 8, Twins 6 Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg Merrifield 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .302 Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .262 Soler dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .244 Cuthbert 3b 5 2 1 0 0 2 .278 Bonifacio rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .250 Lopez 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .212 Maldonado c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .210 Hamilton cf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .225 Totals 38 8 9 7 3 8 Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg Kepler cf 6 1 4 2 0 2 .276 Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 2 0 .332 Cruz dh 5 1 2 3 1 3 .281 Rosario lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .262 Sano 3b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .253 Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Schoop 2b 5 1 3 0 0 2 .257 Adrianza 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .271 Garver ph 2 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Totals 42 6 15 6 5 12 Kansas City 030 000 230 — 8 9 0 Minnesota 000 200 121 — 6 15 2 E–Sano (5), Morin (1). LOB–Kansas City 7, Minnesota 15. 2B–Maldonado (7), Bonifacio (1), Kepler 2 (18), Cruz (10). HR–Sano (7), off Junis; Cruz (13), off Lopez. RBIs–Merrifield (33), Maldonado 2 (10), Hamilton 2 (8), Bonifacio 2 (2), Sano (13), Kepler 2 (46), Cruz 3 (34). SB–Merrifield (11). S–Hamilton. Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA Junis 32/3 5 2 2 3 5 92 5.33 Barlow 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.29 Lopez, W, 1-6 21/3 4 1 1 0 2 40 6.68 Diekman, 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.66 Peralta, 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.35 Boxberger 0 3 2 2 1 0 12 5.54 Kennedy, S, 7-9 1 2 1 1 1 2 31 3.86 Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA Perez, L, 7-3 62/3 6 5 4 1 7 105 4.09 Morin 11/3 3 3 0 1 0 31 1.17 Magill 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 6.16 T–4:00. A–38,886 (38,649). Mariners 6, Athletics 3 Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg Smith cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .224 Crawford ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .274 Santana rf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .274 Vogelbach dh 2 1 0 0 2 2 .255 Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .218 Murphy c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .291 Gordon 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .283 Williamson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .141 Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Nola 1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Moore 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Totals 34 6 8 6 3 10 Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Davis dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .242 Canha rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .233 Grossman lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250 Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219 Piscotty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Taylor c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Totals 35 3 8 3 1 10 Seattle 002 000 040 — 6 8 2 Oakland 020 100 000 — 3 8 2 E–Seager (5), Crawford (5), Profar (10), Canha (1). LOB–Seattle 5, Oakland 6. 2B–Seager (4), Profar (11), Chapman (16), Grossman (12). 3B–Gordon (2). HR–Smith (5), off T.Anderson; Davis (15), off Leake; Laureano (10), off Leake. RBIs–Gordon (21), Seager 2 (11), Murphy (15), Smith 2 (20), Laureano (31), Davis (37), Grossman (19). CS–Smith (2). SF–Murphy. Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA Leake, W, 6-6 7 7 3 2 0 7 97 4.14 Adams, 1 1 0 0 1 3 26 3.86 Elias, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.94 Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA T.Anderson 51/3 3 2 2 1 3 93 3.27 Buchter, 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.48 Hendriks, 1 2 0 0 0 2 16 1.64 Petit 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.70 Trivino, L, 2-5, 1/3 2 4 1 2 0 18 4.93 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 5.35 T–2:56. A–30,242 (46,765). Brewers 5, Giants 3 Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg Yelich rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .343 Braun lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Grandal c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282 Thames 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Shaw 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .176 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Aguilar ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .201 Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 C.Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gamel cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .255 Totals 38 5 12 5 2 9 San Francisco AB R H BI W K Avg Panik 2b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .244 Yastrzemski lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Posey c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .258 Belt 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .248 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .236 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Pillar rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228 Sandoval ph 3 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Samardzija p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .125 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Duggar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Totals 32 3 7 3 5 9 Milwaukee 110 111 000 — 5 12 0 San Francisco 020 010 000 — 3 7 0 LOB–Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 8. 2B–Yelich 2 (13), Pillar (13). 3B–Longoria (2). HR–Thames (10), off Samardzija; Aguilar (5), off Holland. RBIs–Thames (28), Grandal (40), Gamel (17), Aguilar (25), Yelich (57), Belt (29), Samardzija (1), Pillar (33). SB–Thames (2). SF–Belt. Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA C.Anderson 4 5 3 3 4 3 83 4.05 Albers, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.34 Guerra, 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.16 Jeffress, 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.52 Hader, S, 17-18 2 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.02 S.F. IP H R ER W K P ERA Samardzija, L, 3-6 5 9 4 4 2 5 114 3.96 Holland 2 3 1 1 0 3 36 6.45 Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 4.89 HBP–Samardzija (Grandal). T–3:18. A–34,603 (41,915). Padres 14, Rockies 13 San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg Tatis Jr. ss 6 3 3 1 0 0 .338 Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 2 1 1 .282 Machado 3b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .261 Renfroe rf 5 3 3 3 0 0 .256 Myers lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .230 Garcia 2b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .261 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .183 Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Margevicius p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Perdomo p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .500 Naylor ph 1 0 1 0 2 0 .227 Margot cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .232 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Allen c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Strahm ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .294 F.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Totals 39 14 15 14 6 7 Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg Blackmon rf 6 1 3 3 0 1 .336 Story ss 6 1 2 1 0 2 .292 Arenado 3b 5 1 0 0 1 1 .321 Murphy 1b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .278 Desmond cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .274 McMahon 2b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .263 Tapia lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .263 Iannetta c 4 1 1 1 1 3 .253 Lambert p 2 0 2 2 0 0 .500 Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .336 Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Totals 46 13 19 13 2 14 San Diego 323 000 204 — 14 15 1 Colorado 630 013 000 — 13 19 1 E–Renfroe (2), Iannetta (2). LOB–San Diego 5, Colorado 8. 2B–Margot (6), Tatis Jr. (8), McMahon (8), Desmond 2 (19), Tapia (15), Story (19). 3B–Garcia 2 (2), Tatis Jr. (4). HR–Renfroe (22), off Lambert; Renfroe (23), off Shaw; Blackmon (16), off Margevicius; Story (17), off Wingenter. RBIs–Hosmer 2 (48), Garcia 4 (17), Machado (39), Myers (24), Perdomo (1), Strahm (1), Renfroe 3 (43), Tatis Jr. (20), McMahon 3 (27), Iannetta (15), Desmond (37), Tapia 2 (25), Lambert 2 (2), Blackmon 3 (47), Story (48). SB–Tatis Jr. (8). SF–Hosmer. San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA Margevicius 11/3 11 9 9 1 1 51 6.41 Perdomo 22/3 2 0 0 1 2 35 2.73 Wingenter 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 3.76 Maton 1 5 3 3 0 2 20 6.63 Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.41 G.Reyes, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 12.34 Yates, S, 24-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.20 Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA Lambert 3 9 8 8 0 3 69 6.00 Tinoco 3 0 0 0 1 1 36 0.00 Shaw 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 3.70 McGee, 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 1.54 Gray 1/3 0 0 0 3 0 12 4.38 Davis, L, 1-2, 2/3 2 4 4 2 0 32 5.21 T–3:31. A–47,526 (50,398).

