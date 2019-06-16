Pirates 5, Marlins 4 Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg Newman ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .315 Reynolds cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .361 Bell 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .321 Moran 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .269 Polanco rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .242 Kang 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .148 Diaz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Frazier 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Dickerson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .278 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Archer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Marte cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Cabrera lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .330 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 Totals 38 5 11 5 2 7 Miami AB R H BI W K Avg Herrera rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .200 Dean ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Cooper 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .306 B.Anderson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .242 Castro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .234 H.Ramirez lf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .325 Riddle cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .188 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alcantara p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Alfaro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Holaday c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Totals 34 4 9 4 4 11 Pittsburgh 000 201 200 — 5 11 0 Miami 000 400 000 — 4 9 0 LOB–Pittsburgh 8, Miami 7. 2B–Bell (27), Kang (4), Stallings (1), Dickerson (4), Polanco (8), Newman (9), Cooper (2), H.Ramirez (8). 3B–Cabrera (1). HR–H.Ramirez (2), off Archer. RBIs–Bell (65), Kang 2 (12), Cabrera (23), Dickerson (8), H.Ramirez 3 (16), Alcantara (4). SB–Newman (4). CS–Castro (1). DP–Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell). Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA Archer 5 7 4 4 3 8 101 5.85 Rodriguez, W, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.91 Crick, 12/3 1 0 0 1 2 25 2.62 Vazquez, S, 16-17 11/3 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.12 Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA Alcantara 6 8 3 3 2 6 85 3.73 N.Anderson, L, 2-3, 1 3 2 2 0 1 20 4.55 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.38 Chen 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 7.00 T–3:09. A–12,472 (36,742). Blue Jays 12, Astros 0 Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg Sogard 3b 3 3 2 0 2 0 .291 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .266 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 2 2 4 0 0 .277 Tellez 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .217 Hernandez cf 4 2 2 4 1 1 .211 Biggio 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .207 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .215 Galvis ss 5 1 3 3 0 0 .254 Jansen c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .175 Totals 40 12 14 12 4 6 Houston AB R H BI W K Avg Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .269 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .381 Reddick rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .304 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .244 White 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .229 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Mayfield ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Straw cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Stubbs lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Brantley lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .311 Totals 31 0 7 0 6 9 Toronto 200 027 001 — 12 14 0 Houston 000 000 000 — 0 7 0 LOB–Toronto 6, Houston 10. 2B–Biggio (2), Sogard (9), Grichuk (11). 3B–Sogard (2). HR–Tellez (11), off Peacock; Gurriel Jr. (7), off Peacock; Galvis (10), off Perez; Hernandez (5), off Perez; Hernandez (6), off White. RBIs–Tellez (30), Hernandez 4 (22), Gurriel Jr. 4 (23), Galvis 3 (30). SF–Gurriel Jr.. DP–Toronto 3 (Sogard, Tellez), (Thornton, Galvis, Tellez), (Sogard, Biggio, Tellez). Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA Thornton, W, 2-5 62/3 6 0 0 3 7 102 4.36 Shafer 11/3 0 0 0 3 1 24 3.86 Biagini 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.60 Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA White 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 6.75 Peacock, L, 6-4 5 5 4 4 3 5 89 3.67 Perez 3 7 7 7 1 1 68 11.25 T–3:02. A–42,174 (41,168). Braves 15, Phillies 1 Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Harper rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .247 Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .344 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .271 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Williams lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .173 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Knapp c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .189 Irvin p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Velasquez p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Miller ph 2 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Totals 31 1 6 1 5 9 Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg Acuna Jr. cf 5 4 4 2 0 0 .296 Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .266 Donaldson 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .252 Camargo pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .238 Markakis rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .272 Riley lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .298 Albies 2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .281 Flowers c 4 2 2 2 1 2 .264 Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Culberson 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .353 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 1 0 2 .056 Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 1 2 .311 Totals 40 15 19 14 2 10 Philadelphia 000 010 000 — 1 6 1 Atlanta 302 221 50x — 15 19 1 E–Velasquez (2), Riley (4). LOB–Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 7. 2B–Kingery (13), Freeman (18), Albies 2 (15), Donaldson (17), Riley (5). HR–Donaldson (12), off Irvin; Flowers (6), off Eickhoff; Acuna Jr. (16), off Eickhoff. RBIs–Harper (49), Freeman 2 (51), Albies 2 (35), Donaldson 2 (33), Flowers 2 (14), Acuna Jr. 2 (47), Riley (32), Foltynewicz (1), Markakis 2 (37). SF–Markakis. S–Foltynewicz. DP–Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman), (Tomlin, Albies, Freeman). Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA Velasquez, L, 2-4 21/3 4 4 4 0 4 38 4.71 Irvin 32/3 9 6 6 1 4 71 6.84 Eickhoff 1 6 5 5 1 1 39 5.71 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA Foltynewicz, W, 2-5 6 4 1 1 5 6 100 5.53 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.89 Ynoa 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 0.00 T–3:09. A–40,855 (41,149). Cardinals 4, Mets 3 St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 DeJong ss 3 2 1 1 1 2 .278 Goldschmidt 1b 2 2 1 2 2 1 .262 J.Martinez lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .281 Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Munoz lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .045 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Ozuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Totals 31 4 3 3 4 9 New York AB R H BI W K Avg Smith lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .348 Davis 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .276 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Cano 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .240 Hechavarria ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Lagares cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .197 McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Frazier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Flexen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 deGrom ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Totals 33 3 10 3 3 6 St. Louis 200 100 010 — 4 3 0 New York 102 000 000 — 3 10 2 E–Hechavarria 2 (4). LOB–St. Louis 4, New York 6. 2B–Cano (14), Smith (7). HR–Goldschmidt (13), off Vargas; DeJong (13), off Flexen. RBIs–Goldschmidt 2 (29), DeJong (34), Davis (22), Lagares (15), Hechavarria (15). SB–Lagares (3). DP–St. Louis 3 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); New York 1 (Davis, Cano, Alonso). St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA Hudson 6 8 3 3 3 3 99 3.55 Miller, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.86 C.Martinez, S, 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 3.09 New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Vargas 4 1 3 2 3 4 72 3.74 Font 3 0 0 0 1 3 55 4.98 Flexen, L, 0-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 10.80 Pounders 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 WP–Hudson. T–3:09. A–37,054 (41,922). Red Sox 8, Orioles 6 Boston AB R H BI W K Avg Betts rf 5 1 3 2 1 0 .266 Vazquez c 6 0 2 2 0 1 .290 Martinez lf 5 0 0 0 1 2 .298 Devers 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .306 Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 1 2 0 .298 Chavis 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .260 Bradley Jr. cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .211 Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Holt ph 1 1 0 0 1 0 .308 E.Nunez dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Totals 43 8 14 8 5 6 Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg Alberto 3b 6 0 3 2 0 0 .310 Mancini rf 4 1 2 1 2 0 .310 Severino c 5 0 2 0 1 1 .273 R.Nunez dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Santander lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .351 Villar 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .249 Davis 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .164 Broxton cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .182 Ruiz ph 2 1 0 0 0 0 .230 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Wilkerson ph 2 2 2 2 0 0 .226 Totals 43 6 12 5 5 9 Boston 000 200 001 5 — 8 14 2 Baltimore 001 000 020 3 — 6 12 2 E–Chavis (5), Devers (12), Villar (9), Ruiz (4). LOB–Boston 10, Baltimore 12. 2B–Bradley Jr. (14), Bogaerts (21), Broxton (3). 3B–Betts (1), Wilkerson (1). HR–Hernandez (1), off Givens; Devers (11), off Givens; Wilkerson (6), off Smith; Mancini (16), off Smith. RBIs–Hernandez (4), Devers (45), Vazquez 2 (25), Bradley Jr. (24), Betts 2 (33), Bogaerts (47), Alberto 2 (16), Wilkerson 2 (17), Mancini (35). SB–Betts (7), Villar 2 (14). DP–Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernandez, Chavis), (Hernandez, Devers, Chavis); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Martin, Davis). Boston IP H R ER W K P ERA Johnson 3 5 1 1 2 2 70 9.35 Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.50 Shawaryn 2/3 1 0 0 2 1 30 1.00 Taylor 11/3 0 0 0 0 2 29 8.53 Walden 12/3 1 1 1 1 2 29 2.50 Lakins 1/3 2 1 1 0 0 14 5.79 Workman, W, 5-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.60 Smith 1 2 3 1 0 0 36 6.28 Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA Means 5 7 2 2 2 2 103 2.67 Yacabonis 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 9 6.00 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.75 Armstrong 11/3 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.74 Fry 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.60 Givens, L, 0-4 1 4 4 2 0 2 32 5.28 Hess 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 7.36 Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 4th. Givens pitched to 3 batters in the 10th. T–4:45. A–27,964 (45,971). Indians 8, Tigers 0 Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 1 3 .299 Mercado lf 4 1 3 4 1 0 .306 Santana dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .287 Kipnis 2b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .218 Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .203 Freeman 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Bauers 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .223 R.Perez c 4 1 2 0 1 1 .245 Naquin rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .277 Martin cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .204 Totals 38 8 14 8 6 8 Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Castellanos dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Dixon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Beckham ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Wilson c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Totals 31 0 4 0 0 8 Cleveland 103 201 100 — 8 14 0 Detroit 000 000 000 — 0 4 0 LOB–Cleveland 10, Detroit 4. 2B–Lindor (11), Mercado (6), Santana (14), Kipnis (11), Naquin (9), Beckham (8), Wilson (1). 3B–Castro (1). HR–Kipnis (3), off Turnbull. RBIs–Mercado 4 (12), Kipnis 3 (18), Naquin (13). SB–Mercado (4). SF–Naquin. DP–Detroit 1 (Turnbull, Beckham, Hicks). Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA Bauer, W, 5-6 9 4 0 0 0 8 117 3.41 Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA Turnbull, L, 3-6 5 10 6 6 2 4 92 3.27 Adams 11/3 3 2 2 2 2 36 7.84 Stumpf 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.86 Torres 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 7.50 Greene 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.96 T–2:45. A–26,705 (41,297). Nationals 15, Diamondbacks 5 Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg Dyson rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Marte cf 4 3 3 1 1 0 .286 Walker 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Vargas 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .266 Locastro lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .274 Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Cron ph 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .292 C.Kelly c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .271 Totals 38 5 11 5 1 6 Washington AB R H BI W K Avg Turner ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .289 Eaton rf 3 3 3 1 2 0 .280 Soto lf 3 3 1 0 1 2 .289 Kendrick 2b 4 2 3 2 1 0 .333 Adams 1b 5 2 2 7 0 0 .258 Suzuki c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .280 Gomes c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Sanchez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .042 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Sanchez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Rendon 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .321 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Totals 36 15 15 15 5 8 Arizona 100 100 102 — 5 11 0 Washington 313 012 05x — 15 15 1 E–Sanchez (1). LOB–Arizona 10, Washington 4. 2B–Marte (15), Locastro (4). HR–Marte (20), off Sanchez; Adams (8), off Godley; Suzuki (7), off Godley; Rendon (16), off Godley; Adams (9), off Crichton. RBIs–Vargas (13), Escobar (58), C.Kelly (24), Marte (50), Ahmed (29), Adams 7 (27), Kendrick 2 (43), Rendon 2 (50), Suzuki 3 (30), Eaton (19). SB–Turner (11). CS–Eaton (3). SF–Ahmed. S–Sanchez. GIDP–Rendon. DP–Arizona 2 (Vargas, Walker), (Joseph, Ahmed). Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA Joseph 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Bradley, L, 2-4 11/3 5 4 4 2 2 43 5.18 Godley 42/3 7 6 6 1 3 75 6.52 Crichton 12/3 3 5 5 2 3 46 7.94 Washington IP H R ER W K P ERA Sanchez, W, 3-6 6 6 2 2 0 3 98 3.84 Rainey 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.19 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.96 Sipp 1 2 2 1 1 1 24 5.02 T–3:14. A–29,032 (41,313). Rays 6, Angels 5 Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg La Stella 2b 5 2 1 0 0 0 .301 Trout cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .285 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 1 2 .278 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .235 Fletcher 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .308 Goodwin rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182 Calhoun ph 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Puello lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .390 Totals 35 5 11 5 4 6 Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .314 Pham lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .299 Lowe 2b 3 2 2 1 0 1 .293 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Garcia rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .299 Wendle ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .121 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .181 Adames ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286 Totals 31 6 9 5 1 10 Los Angeles 101 010 002 — 5 11 0 Tampa Bay 120 010 02x — 6 9 1 E–Choi (5). LOB–Los Angeles 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B–Tovar (4), Garcia (12), Zunino (8). 3B–Meadows (3), Kiermaier (5). HR–Trout (19), off Castillo; Lowe (15), off Canning; Pham (10), off Canning. RBIs–Trout 2 (46), Pujols (39), Fletcher 2 (27), Pham (31), Lowe (44), Diaz (31), Kiermaier (32), Garcia (32). SF–Pujols, Fletcher, Garcia. DP–Los Angeles 1 (Goodwin, Lucroy); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi), (Wendle, Lowe, Choi). Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA Canning, L, 2-3 6 6 4 4 0 7 93 3.93 Cole 12/3 3 2 2 1 3 41 5.65 Garcia 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.68 Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA Stanek 11/3 1 1 0 1 0 15 2.45 Beeks 3 4 2 2 2 2 69 2.73 Pagan 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 21 1.38 Poche, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 3 15 5.68 Kolarek, 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.07 Castillo, S, 7-7 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 2.56 T–3:07. A–20,508 (25,025). Yankees 10, White Sox 3 New York AB R H BI W K Avg LeMahieu 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .312 Voit 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .264 Torres ss 2 3 0 0 3 1 .286 Frazier dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Gardner cf 4 2 2 4 0 0 .230 Urshela 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .306 Tauchman rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .202 Romine c 5 0 2 4 0 1 .206 Maybin lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .279 Totals 38 10 12 10 6 8 Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg Garcia cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .315 Abreu 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .267 McCann c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .324 Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247 Castillo dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Alonso ph 3 0 1 0 0 0 .180 Y.Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Cordell rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Rondon 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Moncada 3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Totals 35 3 9 3 2 10 New York 005 021 110 — 10 12 0 Chicago 100 010 010 — 3 9 0 LOB–New York 8, Chicago 8. 2B–Urshela (13), Romine (3). HR–Maybin (3), off Bummer; Abreu (17), off Paxton; McCann (6), off Hale. RBIs–Urshela (31), Romine 4 (15), Gardner 4 (31), Maybin (10), Abreu (54), McCann 2 (20). CS–Maybin (3). DP–New York 1 (Torres, Voit). New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Paxton, W, 4-3 6 8 2 2 1 7 108 3.93 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.74 Hale 1 1 1 1 1 1 21 2.60 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.76 Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA Despaigne, L, 0-2 41/3 9 7 7 4 5 90 8.71 Ruiz 12/3 1 1 1 1 1 31 4.86 Bummer 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 1.74 Vieira 1 1 1 1 1 0 22 9.00 Colome 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.30 T–3:06. A–37,277 (40,615). Reds 11, Rangers 3 Texas AB R H BI W K Avg DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Choo lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .284 Pence rf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .294 Cabrera 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .180 Forsythe 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270 Santana ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .300 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .203 Federowicz c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- C.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Miller p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Jurado p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Minor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Springs p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 32 3 6 3 3 12 Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg Winker cf 5 1 4 5 0 0 .244 Suarez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Casali 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Dietrich 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .231 Puig rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .231 VanMeter lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .220 Peraza ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .211 Barnhart c 4 2 1 0 1 0 .199 Ervin ph 2 1 1 0 1 1 .238 Gray p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .158 Votto 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .255 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 34 11 14 10 5 4 Texas 102 000 000 — 3 6 1 Cincinnati 031 430 00x — 11 14 0 E–Federowicz (2). LOB–Texas 5, Cincinnati 10. 2B–Votto (12), Winker (10), Peraza (7). 3B–Gray (1). HR–Choo (12), off Gray; Pence (15), off Gray; Winker (11), off Jurado; Puig (13), off Fairbanks. RBIs–Choo (30), Pence 2 (48), Votto (16), Winker 5 (23), Puig 2 (37), Peraza 2 (18). SF–Peraza 2. S–Gray. DP–Texas 1 (Guzman, Forsythe); Cincinnati 1 (Dietrich, Peraza, Votto). Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA Jurado, L, 4-3 3 9 7 7 1 0 83 4.23 Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 0 2 11 3.18 Springs 0 2 3 3 3 0 32 6.23 Miller 3 2 0 0 1 1 51 8.78 C.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.54 Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA Gray, W, 3-5 5 5 3 3 1 8 90 3.77 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.30 Stephenson 2 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.67 Duke 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.79 Jurado pitched to 3 batters in the 4th. Springs pitched to 5 batters in the 5th. T–3:21. A–24,079 (42,319). Royals 8, Twins 6 Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg Merrifield 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .302 Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .262 Soler dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .244 Cuthbert 3b 5 2 1 0 0 2 .278 Bonifacio rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .250 Lopez 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .212 Maldonado c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .210 Hamilton cf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .225 Totals 38 8 9 7 3 8 Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg Kepler cf 6 1 4 2 0 2 .276 Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 2 0 .332 Cruz dh 5 1 2 3 1 3 .281 Rosario lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .262 Sano 3b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .253 Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Schoop 2b 5 1 3 0 0 2 .257 Adrianza 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .271 Garver ph 2 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Totals 42 6 15 6 5 12 Kansas City 030 000 230 — 8 9 0 Minnesota 000 200 121 — 6 15 2 E–Sano (5), Morin (1). LOB–Kansas City 7, Minnesota 15. 2B–Maldonado (7), Bonifacio (1), Kepler 2 (18), Cruz (10). HR–Sano (7), off Junis; Cruz (13), off Lopez. RBIs–Merrifield (33), Maldonado 2 (10), Hamilton 2 (8), Bonifacio 2 (2), Sano (13), Kepler 2 (46), Cruz 3 (34). SB–Merrifield (11). S–Hamilton. Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA Junis 32/3 5 2 2 3 5 92 5.33 Barlow 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.29 Lopez, W, 1-6 21/3 4 1 1 0 2 40 6.68 Diekman, 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.66 Peralta, 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.35 Boxberger 0 3 2 2 1 0 12 5.54 Kennedy, S, 7-9 1 2 1 1 1 2 31 3.86 Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA Perez, L, 7-3 62/3 6 5 4 1 7 105 4.09 Morin 11/3 3 3 0 1 0 31 1.17 Magill 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 6.16 T–4:00. A–38,886 (38,649). Mariners 6, Athletics 3 Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg Smith cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .224 Crawford ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .274 Santana rf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .274 Vogelbach dh 2 1 0 0 2 2 .255 Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .218 Murphy c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .291 Gordon 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .283 Williamson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .141 Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Nola 1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Moore 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Totals 34 6 8 6 3 10 Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Davis dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .242 Canha rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .233 Grossman lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250 Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219 Piscotty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Taylor c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Totals 35 3 8 3 1 10 Seattle 002 000 040 — 6 8 2 Oakland 020 100 000 — 3 8 2 E–Seager (5), Crawford (5), Profar (10), Canha (1). LOB–Seattle 5, Oakland 6. 2B–Seager (4), Profar (11), Chapman (16), Grossman (12). 3B–Gordon (2). HR–Smith (5), off T.Anderson; Davis (15), off Leake; Laureano (10), off Leake. RBIs–Gordon (21), Seager 2 (11), Murphy (15), Smith 2 (20), Laureano (31), Davis (37), Grossman (19). CS–Smith (2). SF–Murphy. Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA Leake, W, 6-6 7 7 3 2 0 7 97 4.14 Adams, 1 1 0 0 1 3 26 3.86 Elias, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.94 Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA T.Anderson 51/3 3 2 2 1 3 93 3.27 Buchter, 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.48 Hendriks, 1 2 0 0 0 2 16 1.64 Petit 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.70 Trivino, L, 2-5, 1/3 2 4 1 2 0 18 4.93 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 5.35 T–2:56. A–30,242 (46,765). Brewers 5, Giants 3 Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg Yelich rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .343 Braun lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Grandal c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282 Thames 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Shaw 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .176 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Aguilar ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .201 Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 C.Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gamel cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .255 Totals 38 5 12 5 2 9 San Francisco AB R H BI W K Avg Panik 2b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .244 Yastrzemski lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Posey c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .258 Belt 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .248 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .236 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Pillar rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228 Sandoval ph 3 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Samardzija p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .125 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Duggar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Totals 32 3 7 3 5 9 Milwaukee 110 111 000 — 5 12 0 San Francisco 020 010 000 — 3 7 0 LOB–Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 8. 2B–Yelich 2 (13), Pillar (13). 3B–Longoria (2). HR–Thames (10), off Samardzija; Aguilar (5), off Holland. RBIs–Thames (28), Grandal (40), Gamel (17), Aguilar (25), Yelich (57), Belt (29), Samardzija (1), Pillar (33). SB–Thames (2). SF–Belt. Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA C.Anderson 4 5 3 3 4 3 83 4.05 Albers, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.34 Guerra, 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.16 Jeffress, 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.52 Hader, S, 17-18 2 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.02 S.F. IP H R ER W K P ERA Samardzija, L, 3-6 5 9 4 4 2 5 114 3.96 Holland 2 3 1 1 0 3 36 6.45 Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 4.89 HBP–Samardzija (Grandal). T–3:18. A–34,603 (41,915). Padres 14, Rockies 13 San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg Tatis Jr. ss 6 3 3 1 0 0 .338 Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 2 1 1 .282 Machado 3b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .261 Renfroe rf 5 3 3 3 0 0 .256 Myers lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .230 Garcia 2b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .261 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .183 Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Margevicius p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Perdomo p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .500 Naylor ph 1 0 1 0 2 0 .227 Margot cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .232 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Allen c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Strahm ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .294 F.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Totals 39 14 15 14 6 7 Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg Blackmon rf 6 1 3 3 0 1 .336 Story ss 6 1 2 1 0 2 .292 Arenado 3b 5 1 0 0 1 1 .321 Murphy 1b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .278 Desmond cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .274 McMahon 2b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .263 Tapia lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .263 Iannetta c 4 1 1 1 1 3 .253 Lambert p 2 0 2 2 0 0 .500 Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .336 Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Totals 46 13 19 13 2 14 San Diego 323 000 204 — 14 15 1 Colorado 630 013 000 — 13 19 1 E–Renfroe (2), Iannetta (2). LOB–San Diego 5, Colorado 8. 2B–Margot (6), Tatis Jr. (8), McMahon (8), Desmond 2 (19), Tapia (15), Story (19). 3B–Garcia 2 (2), Tatis Jr. (4). HR–Renfroe (22), off Lambert; Renfroe (23), off Shaw; Blackmon (16), off Margevicius; Story (17), off Wingenter. RBIs–Hosmer 2 (48), Garcia 4 (17), Machado (39), Myers (24), Perdomo (1), Strahm (1), Renfroe 3 (43), Tatis Jr. (20), McMahon 3 (27), Iannetta (15), Desmond (37), Tapia 2 (25), Lambert 2 (2), Blackmon 3 (47), Story (48). SB–Tatis Jr. (8). SF–Hosmer. San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA Margevicius 11/3 11 9 9 1 1 51 6.41 Perdomo 22/3 2 0 0 1 2 35 2.73 Wingenter 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 3.76 Maton 1 5 3 3 0 2 20 6.63 Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.41 G.Reyes, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 12.34 Yates, S, 24-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.20 Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA Lambert 3 9 8 8 0 3 69 6.00 Tinoco 3 0 0 0 1 1 36 0.00 Shaw 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 3.70 McGee, 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 1.54 Gray 1/3 0 0 0 3 0 12 4.38 Davis, L, 1-2, 2/3 2 4 4 2 0 32 5.21 T–3:31. A–47,526 (50,398).
Major League box scores