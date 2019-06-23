Marlins 6, Phillies 4 Miami AB R H BI W K Avg Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 1 2 .275 Ramirez lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .310 Cooper 1b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .324 B.Anderson 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .254 Castro 2b 5 0 3 1 0 2 .238 Puello rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .339 Riddle cf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .207 Holaday c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Yamamoto p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .053 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 38 6 16 5 5 8 Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg Harper rf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .248 Hoskins 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .270 Kingery 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .326 Bruce lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .229 Segura ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .268 Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .275 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .164 Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 De Los Santos p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Franco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Rodriguez ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .224 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Totals 29 4 4 4 5 10 Miami 121 020 000 — 6 16 0 Philadelphia 200 000 011 — 4 4 1 E–Kingery (5). LOB–Miami 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B–B.Anderson (16), Castro (8), Riddle (5), Hernandez (17). HR–Riddle (5), off De Los Santos; Cooper (7), off Garcia; B.Anderson (10), off Garcia. RBIs–Cooper (22), B.Anderson (34), Castro (32), Riddle 2 (9), Bruce (44), Segura 2 (30), Rodriguez (6). SF–Bruce, Rodriguez. DP–Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Segura, Hernandez), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins). Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA Yamamoto, W, 3-0 5 2 2 2 4 7 99 0.95 Garcia 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.19 Guerrero 1 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.86 N.Anderson, S, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.88 Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA De Los Santos, L, 0-1 4 7 4 4 3 2 66 7.36 Garcia 1 4 2 2 0 0 16 7.27 Suarez 2 3 0 0 1 2 28 6.00 Alvarez 2 2 0 0 1 4 36 3.81 WP–De Los Santos, Suarez, Guerrero, N.Anderson. T–2:59. A–36,749 (43,647). Indians 8, Tigers 3 Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg Jones cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .296 Goodrum ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .241 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Castro 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .266 Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Wilson c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Totals 33 3 8 3 2 4 Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg Lindor ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .291 Mercado cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .310 Santana dh 3 2 1 1 1 0 .293 Luplow lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Ramirez 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .211 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .240 Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333 Bauers pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Plawecki c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .176 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Totals 34 8 10 7 2 10 Detroit 100 000 020 — 3 8 1 Cleveland 050 010 02x — 8 10 0 E–Goodrum (8). LOB–Detroit 5, Cleveland 4. 2B–Castellanos (25), Lindor (12), Bradley (1). HR–Jones (9), off Plesac; Santana (17), off Norris. RBIs–Jones (22), Goodrum 2 (23), Lindor (27), Mercado (15), Santana (47), Kipnis 2 (28), Bradley (1), Plawecki (9). SB–Lindor (11), Ramirez (18). LIDP–Stewart. DP–Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Bradley). Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA Norris, L, 2-6 7 8 6 6 0 8 93 4.69 Cisnero 1 2 2 2 2 2 39 18.00 Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA Plesac, W, 3-2 7 5 1 1 1 2 97 2.33 Goody 1 3 2 2 1 0 28 4.15 Olson 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 8 4.15 Cimber 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.58 T–2:33. A–25,790 (35,225). Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 1 Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg Sogard 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .305 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .286 Biggio rf-1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .218 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 2 1 .262 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Tellez 1b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .225 T.Hernandez cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Drury 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .210 Jansen c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .168 Totals 36 6 10 5 5 6 Boston AB R H BI W K Avg Betts rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267 Benintendi lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .275 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Holt 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .310 Nunez 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Vazquez c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .292 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259 M.Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Totals 34 1 7 0 1 10 Toronto 011 003 010 — 6 10 1 Boston 000 000 001 — 1 7 0 E–Biagini (2). LOB–Toronto 8, Boston 8. 2B–Gurriel Jr. (11), Biggio (3), Galvis (15), Tellez (10), Nunez (6). HR–Sogard (8), off Smith. RBIs–Sogard (22), Biggio (13), Drury (19), Jansen 2 (16). DP–Boston 1 (Bogaerts, M.Hernandez, Chavis). Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA Stroman, W, 5-9 6 5 0 0 1 6 104 3.04 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.61 Phelps 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.50 Biagini 1 1 1 0 0 2 14 3.51 Boston IP H R ER W K P ERA Porcello, L, 5-7 6 8 5 5 4 2 98 4.52 Smith 3 2 1 1 1 4 48 5.40 HBP–Mayza (Bradley Jr.). WP–Stroman. T–3:04. A–36,495 (37,731). Braves 4, Nationals 3 Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .286 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .316 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .263 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .282 Soroka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .074 Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .314 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Camargo ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .254 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 36 4 7 4 2 9 Washington AB R H BI W K Avg Turner ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .283 Eaton rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Rendon 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Soto lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .305 Adams 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Kendrick 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .335 Parra cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .219 Gomes c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .220 Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Robles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dozier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Suzuki ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Totals 37 3 10 3 2 6 Atlanta 000 101 000 2 — 4 7 1 Washington 000 000 200 1 — 3 10 0 E–Acuna Jr. (3). LOB–Atlanta 5, Washington 7. 2B–Freeman (21). HR–Donaldson (15), off Voth; Acuna Jr. (18), off Voth; Camargo (3), off Rainey; Soto (12), off Dayton. RBIs–Acuna Jr. (50), Donaldson (37), Camargo 2 (18), Turner (16), Soto (48), Parra (21). SB–Kendrick (2). S–Voth. DP–Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Washington 1 (Rendon, Kendrick, Adams). Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA Soroka 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.07 Tomlin 4 1 0 0 0 3 43 3.77 Dayton, 2/3 2 2 1 0 1 16 1.17 Webb, 1/3 2 0 0 0 0 5 1.33 Swarzak 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.76 Minter, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 7.41 Jackson, S, 11-17 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 3.08 Washington IP H R ER W K P ERA Voth 6 4 2 2 0 7 83 3.00 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.87 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.57 Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.13 Rainey, L, 1-2 2/3 1 2 2 2 1 23 3.94 Sipp 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.70 T–3:09. A–34,256 (41,313). Astros 9, Yankees 4 Houston AB R H BI W K Avg Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .251 Bregman ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Brantley lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .322 Alvarez dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .333 Gurriel 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .261 Chirinos c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .234 Reddick rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .297 White 1b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .229 Marisnick cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .253 Totals 38 9 14 9 2 7 New York AB R H BI W K Avg LeMahieu 3b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .322 Judge rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .253 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Hicks cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .202 Gardner lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .238 Totals 32 4 6 4 2 11 Houston 101 430 000 — 9 14 0 New York 000 030 010 — 4 6 0 LOB–Houston 4, New York 3. 2B–Altuve (8). 3B–LeMahieu (1). HR–Altuve (10), off Happ; White (3), off Happ; Alvarez (7), off Happ; Gurriel (6), off Cessa; LeMahieu (10), off Verlander. RBIs–Altuve (22), Brantley (43), Alvarez 2 (16), Gurriel (33), White 4 (15), LeMahieu 3 (51), Judge (12). DP–Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, White), (Altuve, Bregman, White); New York 3 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit), (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit), (Torres, Gregorius, Voit). Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA Verlander, W, 10-3 7 4 3 3 2 9 107 2.67 Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 4.60 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.25 New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Happ, L, 7-4 4 11 8 8 0 2 68 5.23 Cessa 4 3 1 1 1 4 50 5.11 Hale 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.43 Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 5th. T–2:48. A–46,769 (47,309). Cubs 5, Mets 3 New York AB R H BI W K Avg Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Alonso 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .276 Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Conforto ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Frazier 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Gomez rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Nido c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .227 Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .320 Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .185 deGrom p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .235 Hechavarria ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- McNeil 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .342 Totals 29 3 7 3 3 7 Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .231 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .284 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .276 Baez ss 4 1 2 3 0 2 .284 Heyward rf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .264 Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Caratini c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286 Hamels p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .107 Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Russell ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Totals 33 5 12 5 2 11 New York 000 120 000 — 3 7 0 Chicago 010 010 03x — 5 12 0 LOB–New York 4, Chicago 6. 2B–Frazier (6), Lagares (5), Bryant (21), Heyward (6). HR–Alonso (27), off Hamels; Nido (3), off Hamels; Baez (19), off Lugo. RBIs–Alonso (61), Nido (7), deGrom (3), Rizzo (54), Baez 3 (51), Hamels (4). SB–Heyward (5), Bote 2 (4). CS–Baez (4). S–Rosario, deGrom. DP–New York 1 (Frazier, Cano, Alonso); Chicago 2 (Baez, Bote, Rizzo), (Baez, Rizzo). New York IP H R ER W K P ERA deGrom 6 8 2 2 0 9 97 3.25 Lugo, L, 3-1, 11/3 3 3 3 1 1 42 2.87 Gsellman 2/3 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.83 Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA Hamels 7 7 3 3 2 5 84 2.92 Cishek, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.06 Strop, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.17 T–2:49. A–39,077 (41,649). Brewers 7, Reds 5 Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg Winker lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .252 Votto 1b 3 1 3 3 1 0 .260 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Dietrich 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .271 Puig rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .240 J.Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Ervin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Casali c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .272 DeSclafani p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .136 Peraza ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .223 Totals 34 5 10 5 2 12 Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg Grandal c 4 1 1 0 1 2 .274 Yelich rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .342 Moustakas 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .280 Braun lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .264 Thames 1b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .259 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Arcia ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .241 Shaw 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .167 Woodruff p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Aguilar 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .198 Gamel cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .254 Totals 33 7 11 7 4 13 Cincinnati 000 003 002 — 5 10 0 Milwaukee 005 020 00x — 7 11 0 LOB–Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 7. 2B–Puig (9), Yelich (16), Braun 2 (12). HR–Votto (7), off Woodruff; Shaw (6), off DeSclafani; Arcia (10), off Duke. RBIs–Votto 3 (19), Puig (44), Casali (20), Yelich (63), Moustakas 2 (48), Thames (31), Arcia 2 (33), Shaw (13). SB–Braun (5). CS–Puig (3). SF–Thames. DP–Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Dietrich, Votto); Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Moustakas, Thames), (Shaw, Moustakas, Thames). Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA DeSclafani, L, 4-4 41/3 8 6 6 1 9 86 4.70 Duke 12/3 1 1 1 1 2 30 4.63 Stephenson 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 3.41 Bowman 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 2.70 Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA Woodruff, W, 9-2 7 7 3 3 1 12 103 4.01 Claudio 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 7 4.73 Jeffress 11/3 3 2 2 0 0 16 3.81 T–2:50. A–41,237 (41,900). Pirates 11, Padres 10 San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg Tatis Jr. ss 4 3 2 2 2 2 .323 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 2 0 .283 Machado 3b 6 1 3 2 0 0 .278 Renfroe lf-rf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .251 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Myers lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Kinsler 2b 6 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Margot cf 6 1 1 1 0 2 .238 Hedges c 6 2 3 3 0 2 .195 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .042 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Quantrill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .260 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 45 10 13 10 8 13 Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg Newman 2b-ss 6 1 2 2 1 0 .314 Reynolds lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .362 Marte cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .279 Bell 1b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .315 Cabrera rf 6 1 1 2 0 1 .313 Kang ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .145 Moran ph-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 h-Stallings ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .289 Osuna 3b 6 1 3 1 0 2 .290 Diaz c 5 1 0 0 1 1 .275 Brault p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Martin ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dickerson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Frazier ph-2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .263 Totals 47 11 17 11 4 9 San Diego 100 202 020 03 — 10 13 1 Pittsburgh 002 110 003 04 — 11 17 0 Two outs when winning run scored. E–Machado (8). LOB–San Diego 11, Pittsburgh 12. 2B–Machado 2 (14), Renfroe (12), Hedges 2 (6), Bell (28), Cabrera (11), Osuna (3), Moran (10), Frazier (13). RBIs–Tatis Jr. 2 (23), Hosmer (51), Machado 2 (47), Renfroe (44), Margot (12), Hedges 3 (22), Newman 2 (22), Reynolds 2 (28), Marte (38), Cabrera 2 (25), Osuna (9), Brault (1), Stallings 2 (2). SB–Machado (2), Renfroe (4), Hedges (1). CS–Hosmer (1). SF–Renfroe, Reynolds, Marte. S–Marte. San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA Lucchesi 5 6 4 4 0 4 86 3.95 Quantrill, 2 2 0 0 0 3 28 4.91 Perdomo, 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.57 Yates 1 3 3 1 1 0 19 1.36 Maton 11/3 3 3 3 1 2 42 7.52 Wisler, L, 2-2 1/3 2 1 1 2 0 22 5.28 Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA Brault 5 6 3 3 3 4 97 4.50 Holmes 2/3 1 2 2 0 2 21 4.79 Rodriguez 11/3 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.41 Hartlieb 1 1 2 2 3 2 36 8.53 Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 7.68 Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.91 Liriano, W, 2-1 1 3 3 3 2 2 29 2.87 T–4:58. A–25,294 (38,362). Royals 6, Twins 1 Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg Kepler cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .274 Polanco ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .326 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Rosario lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Arraez 2b 4 0 4 0 0 0 .436 Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .210 Castro c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Cave rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .177 Totals 36 1 9 1 1 9 Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg Merrifield rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .302 Lopez 2b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .241 Gordon lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .264 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .311 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .241 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298 Arteaga ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Hamilton cf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .227 Totals 34 6 11 6 0 6 Minnesota 000 100 000 — 1 9 0 Kansas City 005 000 10x — 6 11 0 LOB–Minnesota 11, Kansas City 4. 2B–Kepler (19), Arraez (3), Gordon 2 (20), Dozier (13). HR–Rosario (20), off Bailey; Dozier (12), off Pineda. RBIs–Rosario (57), Lopez (6), Gordon 2 (47), Dozier 3 (38). SB–Hamilton 2 (16). Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA Pineda, L, 4-4 5 8 5 5 0 5 92 5.02 Littell 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 7.71 Morin 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 2.08 Magill 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.32 Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA Bailey, W, 7-6 51/3 5 1 1 1 5 108 4.61 Barlow 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 16 5.71 Boxberger 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 21 5.40 McCarthy, S, 1-1 21/3 2 0 0 0 2 31 5.21 T–3:09. A–21,257 (37,903). Rangers 7, White Sox 4 Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg Garcia cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .285 Moncada 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Abreu dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258 McCann c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .324 Jimenez lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .251 Tilson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .178 Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .319 Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Cordell rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .224 Totals 34 4 10 3 3 7 Texas AB R H BI W K Avg Choo rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .289 Santana lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .309 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .304 Mazara dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .276 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .175 DeShields cf 3 0 3 2 0 0 .253 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .213 Federowicz c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214 Totals 32 7 11 7 1 9 Chicago 000 010 030 — 4 10 1 Texas 041 000 02x — 7 11 1 E–Alonso (2), DeShields (2). LOB–Chicago 7, Texas 4. 2B–Mazara 2 (16), Odor (11). HR–Federowicz (2), off Nova; Santana (8), off Nova. RBIs–McCann (22), Jimenez (29), Anderson (37), Santana 2 (24), Mazara (45), DeShields 2 (16), Guzman (22), Federowicz (4). SB–Andrus (16), DeShields (12). CS–Santana (4). SF–Jimenez, Guzman. S–DeShields. Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA Nova, L, 3-6 6 8 5 3 1 6 101 5.91 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.35 Herrera 2/3 3 2 2 0 1 16 6.75 Ruiz 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.50 Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA Sampson, W, 6-4 7 7 1 1 1 4 91 4.14 Fairbanks 1/3 2 3 2 2 0 22 4.70 B.Martin, 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.39 Kelley, S, 10-14 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.89 T–3:07. A–21,917 (49,115). Mariners 13, Orioles 3 Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg Alberto 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .307 Mancini 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .305 Ruiz ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .280 Sisco c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Nunez dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .233 Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .247 Wilkerson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257 Santander rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .262 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .181 Martin ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .172 Totals 33 3 7 3 5 8 Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg Smith cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .234 Moore cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Crawford ss 4 2 4 4 0 0 .300 Santana rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .282 Vogelbach dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .251 Narvaez c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .295 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .223 Nola 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .300 Williamson lf 4 3 1 3 0 0 .168 Gordon 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270 Totals 35 13 13 12 5 4 Baltimore 110 001 000 — 3 7 2 Seattle 118 200 10x — 13 13 1 E–Broxton (2), Castro (1), Gordon (5). LOB–Baltimore 8, Seattle 7. 2B–Alberto 2 (8), Nunez (14), Smith Jr. (12). HR–Mancini (17), off Kikuchi; Crawford (2), off Ynoa; Williamson (4), off Wotherspoon. RBIs–Alberto (21), Mancini (36), Santander (8), Smith (23), Crawford 4 (16), Santana (59), Narvaez (28), Nola (1), Williamson 3 (17), Gordon (23). SF–Crawford, Narvaez. DP–Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Mancini); Seattle 2 (Crawford, Nola), (Seager, Gordon, Nola). Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA Ynoa, L, 0-5 21/3 5 7 7 3 0 64 6.75 Wotherspoon 22/3 6 5 5 1 2 67 15.43 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.48 Castro 1 2 1 0 1 1 23 5.77 Kline 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.75 Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA Kikuchi, W, 4-5 6 5 3 3 5 3 94 5.11 Carasiti 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 0.00 Wright 2 1 0 0 0 2 32 8.54 T–3:07. A–23,920 (47,943). Rays 8, Athletics 2 Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg d’Arnaud 1b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .206 Pham dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .294 Meadows lf 4 0 2 3 0 0 .304 Garcia rf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .294 Brosseau 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Adames ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Wendle 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .164 Heredia cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232 Zunino c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .193 Totals 39 8 15 8 3 3 Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg Semien ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .276 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .266 Grossman lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Canha rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .227 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Pinder lf-3b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .259 Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Totals 33 2 6 1 2 7 Tampa Bay 003 500 000 — 8 15 1 Oakland 010 000 100 — 2 6 0 E–Adames (10). LOB–Tampa Bay 8, Oakland 6. 2B–Meadows (13), Garcia (13), Heredia (6), Semien (18), Pinder (11). HR–d’Arnaud (4), off B.Anderson. RBIs–d’Arnaud 3 (18), Meadows 3 (41), Garcia (35), Heredia (10), Semien (39). GIDP–Adames, Wendle, Heredia. DP–Oakland 3 (Profar, Semien, Olson), (Semien, Profar, Olson), (Semien, Profar, Olson). Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA Stanek 1 1 1 0 2 3 30 2.47 Yarbrough, W, 6-3 6 5 1 1 0 3 91 4.87 Roe 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.70 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.00 Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA B.Anderson, L, 7-5 3 9 7 7 2 0 55 4.26 Schlitter 2 5 1 1 0 1 24 4.50 Brooks 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 5.24 Wendelken 2 0 0 0 1 0 29 5.09 Stanek pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd. B.Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 4th. T–2:58. A–17,006 (46,765). Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2 San Francisco AB R H BI W K Avg Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .233 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .229 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Vogt c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .247 Pillar cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Anderson p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 34 2 4 2 2 12 Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg Locastro cf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .244 Vargas 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Jones rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .272 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .282 Walker 1b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .265 Ahmed ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .260 Joseph c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .125 Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- G.Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 J.Dyson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251 M.Kelly p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Totals 33 3 7 3 3 4 San Francisco 000 100 100 0 — 2 4 0 Arizona 001 100 000 1 — 3 7 0 One out when winning run scored. LOB–San Francisco 4, Arizona 6. 2B–Panik (13), Belt (14), Walker (19). HR–Pillar (10), off M.Kelly. RBIs–Vogt (9), Pillar (38), Locastro 2 (9), Walker (31). S–M.Kelly. DP–San Francisco 1 (Belt). S.F. IP H R ER W K P ERA Anderson 6 5 2 2 1 2 93 3.94 Moronta 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.67 S.Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.75 Melancon, L, 3-2 1/3 2 1 1 2 0 22 3.41 Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA M.Kelly 6 4 2 2 2 9 98 3.93 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.20 Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.20 G.Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.19 Andriese, W, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.99 M.Kelly pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. T–3:13. A–25,071 (48,519). Dodgers 6, Rockies 3 Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg Tapia lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Hampson cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .196 Dahl rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .319 Murphy 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .273 McMahon 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .263 Rodgers ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Arenado ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324 Wolters c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .308 Valaika 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .056 Senzatela p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Blackmon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .331 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 3 10 3 2 10 Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg Pederson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Smith ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .318 Verdugo cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .349 Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280 Beaty lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .333 Hernandez ss-2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .212 Barnes c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Taylor ph-ss 2 1 1 3 0 1 .245 Maeda p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Martin ph-c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .260 Totals 34 6 8 6 3 6 Colorado 101 000 010 — 3 10 0 Los Angeles 000 000 303 — 6 8 0 Two outs when winning run scored. LOB–Colorado 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B–Wolters (11), Hernandez 2 (8). HR–Dahl (8), off Maeda; Taylor (8), off Bettis; Smith (3), off Oberg. RBIs–Dahl (37), McMahon (34), Wolters (22), Taylor 3 (34), Smith 3 (6). SB–Tapia (3), Hampson (2). Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA Senzatela 61/3 5 2 2 1 5 109 4.91 Bettis 1/3 1 1 1 0 0 4 4.53 McGee 11/3 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.20 Oberg, L, 5-1 2/3 2 3 3 1 1 12 2.21 Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA Maeda 7 7 2 2 2 6 86 3.76 Baez 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 2.88 Jansen, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.31 T–3:10. A–50,023 (56,000).
