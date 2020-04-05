UPDATE: Miya Mariaisabella Carter has been safely located, police report.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for Miya Mariaisabella Carter, a 15-year-old who was last seen in the 2600 block of Reid Street about 6 a.m. Saturday.
Police issued a Silver Alert and are asking for help in locating the teen. She is described as a white female who stands 4 foot 11 and weighs about 125 pounds.
She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the word “PINK” on the front, and wore multicolored “slide” sandals. According to family members, Miya is most likely with friends in Winston Salem.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miya Mariaisabella Carter is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
