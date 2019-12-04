UNCG 72

Kennesaw State 54

Site: Fleming Gym

Why the Spartans won: Isaiah Miller scored 23 points and James Dickey finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks to lead UNCG to a 72-54 victory over winless Kennesaw State before an announced crowd of 2,038 at The G’s cozy on-campus gym.

Stars: Kennesaw State: G Terrell Burden 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting; G Tyler Hooker 13 points. UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 23 points on 11-for-20 shooting, 5 assists; C James Dickey 13 points on 4-for-5 shooting, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks; G Michael Hueitt 10 points.

Notable: UNCG sophomore wing Angelo Allegri started in place of injured Kaleb Hunter. Allegri finished with five points, four rebounds and two assists in his first career start. ... UNCG outscored Kennesaw 9-2 over a 2:15 stretch late in the first half to take an eight-point lead. Hueitt started the run with a 3-pointer from the corner, and Miller scored on back-to-back drives into the paint. Big man Mo Abdulsalam finished it with a layup when Miller drew the defense to him with another drive. ... Kennesaw State came into the game 350th in the nation — dead last — among Division I teams in scoring at 51.7 points per game. UNCG, meanwhile, started the night No. 7 in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 54.6 points per game. ... UNCG held Kennesaw State without a field goal for a 5:35 stretch early in the second half, outscoring the Owls 10-1 to push their lead to 46-34 and pull away. Michael Hueitt had two baskets during that stretch for the Spartans. ... The teams combined for 47 fouls in 40 minutes in a ragged game. UNCG was whistled for 27 fouls. Backup point guard Keyshaun Langley fouled out, while Allegri and Hueitt finished with four fouls apiece

Records: Kennesaw St.: 0-7. UNCG: 7-2.

Up next: UNCG: at Radford, 4 p.m. Saturday.

