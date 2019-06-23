OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin gets right to the point when he discusses his protege, Erik Bakich.
He’s proud of him. He’s impressed with what he has accomplished at Michigan. He’s his biggest fan. Now he wants to beat him.
Corbin’s Commodores and Bakich’s Wolverines have never played each other. That changes tonight when they open the best-of-three College World Series finals.
“I’m not uncomfortable with it,” Corbin said. “It’s two groups of teams playing each other. I’m happy for what he and his wife and his staff and that university have done to put themselves in a position to play for a national championship.”
The 41-year-old Bakich has become the hottest coach in the college game for taking the Wolverines to the CWS for the first time since 1984. They’re playing for their first national title since 1962. Bakich said the seven years he spent at Vanderbilt (2003-09) as an assistant to Corbin shaped him as a coach, leader and man.
“I learned everything from him,” Bakich said.
Vanderbilt (57-11) and Michigan (49-20) each went 3-0 in bracket play at the CWS but otherwise have had very different seasons.
The Commodores lost two straight games on just two occasions, and swept the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.
The Wolverines slumped at the end of the regular season. They were one of the last four teams to receive NCAA at-large bids, and they survived meltdowns in regionals and super regionals to stave off elimination.
“It may have taken them 20, 30, 40 games, but they are finding their personality and are playing well,” Corbin said. “To go through the month of games and travel and what they’ve accomplished over the course of time has been nothing short of tremendous.”