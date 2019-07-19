As I watched Neil Armstrong step off the bottom step of the Lunar Excursion Module, I had tears in my eyes.
I was at home on Merritt Island, Fla. I had some slack time before Apollo 12 would arrive at the Vehicle Assembly Building where I was, at 30 years old, working for North American Aviation, one of the lead engineers for the Ground Support Equipment, which supported the spacecraft Environmental Control System.
At that moment, my thoughts were focused on the monumental event being witnessed by millions of people around the world. I was also acutely aware of the critical tasks still to be performed before the crew safely returned home. I felt a little helpless because even thought I had played a large part in getting them to the moon, I couldn’t play any role in bringing them back safely.
My counterparts did that quite admirably.
— Michael R. Hodgson, Greensboro