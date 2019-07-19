Apollo 11 at 50: Celebrating first steps on another world (copy)

In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. descends a ladder from the Lunar Module during the Apollo 11 mission. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)

 Neil Armstrong

As I watched Neil Armstrong step off the bottom step of the Lunar Excursion Module, I had tears in my eyes.

I was at home on Merritt Island, Fla. I had some slack time before Apollo 12 would arrive at the Vehicle Assembly Building where I was, at 30 years old, working for North American Aviation, one of the lead engineers for the Ground Support Equipment, which supported the spacecraft Environmental Control System.

At that moment, my thoughts were focused on the monumental event being witnessed by millions of people around the world. I was also acutely aware of the critical tasks still to be performed before the crew safely returned home. I felt a little helpless because even thought I had played a large part in getting them to the moon, I couldn’t play any role in bringing them back safely.

My counterparts did that quite admirably.

— Michael R. Hodgson, Greensboro

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments