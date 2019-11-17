Mercer 1
UNCG 0
GREENSBORO — A share of the Southern Conference regular-season championship will have to do it for the UNCG men’s soccer team.
Mercer, the No. 4 seed, defeated the Spartans 1-0 Sunday night at UNCG Soccer Stadium to win the Southern Conference tournament and the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
UNCG had a 24-11 edge in shots, including 4-1 in shots on goal, but couldn’t get one past Mercer goalkeeper J.R. DeRose. Trevor Martineau scored in the 62nd minute for the Bears.
The Spartans went 5-1 in the Southern, losing only to co-champion and tournament No. 1 seed Furman.
But UNCG then won its next four games before the loss to Mercer.
UNCG finishes 9-9-1 overall in Chris Rich’s first season as coach.
Senior defender Casey Penland became the program’s first league player of the year since 2015.
