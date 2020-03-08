Melissa D. Eddie

Girl Scouts are ready to go to Camp Keyauwee with essentials — sleeping bag and Caboodle.

I was a proud member of the Providence Baptist Church Girl Scout troop during the years of 1992 through 2001. I was a Silver and Gold Award recipient. I have many memories, but my favorite was our trip to Our Cabaña (in Mexico). We met so many girls from other countries and even exchanged unique gifts. I am so proud to have friendships with my GS sisters still today!

