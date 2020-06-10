Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR WESTERN ALAMANCE AND GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 543 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. LAW ENFORCEMENT HAVE REPORTED HIGH WATER ALONG BURLINGTON RD NEAR INTERSTATE 840. ADDITIONAL FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ON THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF GREENSBORO. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, ELON, MCLEANSVILLE, GIBSONVILLE, PLEASANT GARDEN, HAW RIVER, SWEPSONVILLE AND ALAMANCE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR