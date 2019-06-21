METS 5, CUBS 4: Jeff McNeil homered and drove in three runs while making his first career start in right field, helping New York edge Chicago. Michael Conforto also connected as the slumping Mets won for just the fourth time in their past 11 games. Brooks Pounders (1-0) got four outs for his first victory since he was acquired in a deal with Cleveland last week.
McNeil’s two-run shot off Yu Darvish gave New York a 3-2 lead in the third inning. With two outs and Adeiny Hechavarría on second in the seventh, McNeil pulled an RBI single into right field to break a 4-all tie. Addison Russell hit a two-run homer for Chicago, which dropped to 2-2 on a 10-game homestand. Brad Brach (3-2) got the loss after surrendering Hechavarría’s leadoff single in the seventh.