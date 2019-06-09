Starting the day in a three-way tie for the lead, Rory McIlroy ended any suspsense about who would emerge as the RBC Canadian Open champion with five birdies in his first seven holes, closing with a 9-under-par 61 for a seven-shot victory. Story, B4.
