Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, right, is congratulated by playing partner Nate Lashley after McIlroy sank his birdie putt on the 18th green to give him the lead during the third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. McIlroy finished the day at 12-under par, one stroke ahead of Brooks Kopeka. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Rory McIlroy finished the day at 12-under par at the World Golf Championship, one stroke ahead of Brooks Kopeka.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nobody likes missing the cut by a stroke, and doing it in a major championship at home hurts even more.

Rory McIlroy is showing he can bounce back quickly.

McIlroy shot an 8-under 62 on Saturday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka at the World Golf Championships event.

McIlroy, who missed the cut by a stroke last week in the British Open on his home turf in Northern Ireland, had a nine-birdie, one-bogey round to move from a tie for 17th to the top of the leaderboard at TPC Southwind.

The man who shattered the screen of a woman’s cellphone with his opening tee shot at Royal Portrush finished the round Saturday with three straight birdies.

“I guess the pressure’s off a little bit,” McIlroy said.

“You’ve had a bad week and you go to the next week and you say, ‘OK I didn’t do this well, I didn’t do this well.’ So you’re sort of trying to focus on that rather than winning the tournament. So for me, this week I wanted to focus on neutralizing my ball flight and trying to dial in my distances. All of a sudden those two little focus points have made me play some good golf again.”

McIlroy capped his birdie spurt by rolling in a 27-footer on the par-4 18th for the lead to himself after putting his tee shot into a fairway bunker. He had a 12-under 198 total.

