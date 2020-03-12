PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Fans scattered around the ninth green saw Hideki Matsuyama finish with a 25-foot eagle putt to tie the course record and take the lead at The Players Championship.
Spectators filled the theater around the dynamic 16th and 17th holes at the TPC Sawgrass to see Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka salvage rough starts.
After Thursday, that’s all they’ll see — for the rest of the week at The Players, for at least the next month on the PGA Tour.
“At least they got to enjoy themselves for one day,” McIlroy said. “Now it’s going to look a little different.”
Even with the best in the world competing for the richest purse in golf, The Players Championship felt like an afterthought amid rapid developments with the new coronavirus that led sports around the world to stop playing. Golf goes on — but without fans.
The PGA Tour said it was banning spectators at all tournaments for at least the next month. The policy starts today, the first time one of the most entertaining arenas in golf will be virtually empty.
“That’s what makes this golf course so fun, so exciting, is all the fans cheering and booing when you hit a bad shot,” Koepka said after making birdies on three of his last four holes for a 70. “That’s what you want. You want that excitement, that aura around you. And tomorrow we’re not going to have that. It will be weird.”
The crowd was thinner than usual, even by Thursday morning standards. Players were alerted late Wednesday to prepare to play, even as the NBA announced it was suspending its season and other sports leagues followed.
Before long, the tour decided to keep fans away.
Matsuyama opened with four straight birdies and closed with a 3-wood into 25 feet for eagle and a 9-under 63, the ninth player to share the record at Sawgrass.
He had a two-shot lead over Harris English, former winner Si Woo Kim and Christiian Bezuidenhout of South Africa. For much of the day, they were just names and numbers on the scoreboard. Graeme McDowell described a somber mood in the locker room and on the range as he tried to get warmed up.
“We just don’t know how to react and didn’t know what to expect,” McDowell said after a 68.
