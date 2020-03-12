Players Championship Golf

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, putts on the 16th green, during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

Hideki Matsuyama sinks a 25-foot eagle putt on his last hole to tie the course record and take the lead at The Players Championship at Sawgrass on Thursday. That’s all fans will see — for the rest of the week and for at least the next month on the PGA Tour. Story, C5

