Shrimp Étouffée

 Stacy Zarin Goldberg/For The Washington Post

A little ritual helps me settle in each time I move into a new home. I christen the kitchen with a treasured recipe.

In December, my husband and I relocated from New Orleans to Washington for my new job at The Washington Post. As we unpacked, I knew just what we needed to push back against the strangeness of new surroundings: étouffée.

In addition to filling the air with familiar scents, this comfort food is perfect for hectic moving days, because it has few ingredients and comes together in 30 minutes.

It is a classic from the canon of Cajun and Creole favorites. The term étouffée (AY-too-Fay) means to smother. In food parlance, that means the proteins, usually shrimp or crawfish tails for this dish, are “smothered,” or simmered, in a sauce of fats and sauteed vegetables.

This recipe allows home cooks to practice two fundamental skills required for much Cajun and Creole cooking: making a roux and chopping and sauteing “the trinity,” or Cajun/Creole mirepoix, of onion, celery and bell pepper.

Like with many beloved recipes, interpretations of étouffée vary — even within families. Some people insist it feature tomatoes — crushed or paste; some say never. Some thicken the sauce with a roux; others say it should be thinner and lighter. Some insist the fat be butter; others allow for more healthful substitutes, such as olive oil.

I came by this recipe through marriage. It’s how my husband, a Cajun from Cut Off, a tiny town in Lafourche Parish, just before Louisiana meets the Gulf of Mexico, makes it. But even I tweak his version a bit, subbing in olive oil for most of the butter, retaining just a couple of tablespoons in the roux for flavor. This one is light on the spices, too. Some folks add bay leaf, thyme, a squeeze of fresh lemon or another pinch or two of fiery cayenne. We add garlic to ours, which some dismiss as a no-no. We also like to use red bell peppers rather than the traditional green.

