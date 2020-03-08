When I turned 7 years old, I wanted to become a Brownie Scout. My Mother became a Brownie Leader so I could start my Scouting Journey from Brownies to Intermediate to Senior Scout to a Mariner Scout. Along the way I earned many Badges, Service Bars and the Curved Bar. In 1956, I went to the First International Girl Scout Round-Up at Highland State Park in Michigan. Imagine train loads of Girl Scouts and Girl Guides from all over the world coming together for 10 days to sleep in tents, cook our meals over an open fire (others come to our campsite to see how we cooked Southern Fried Chicken), swap home town articles and meet many other Girl Scouts from many states and countries.
Each Patrol had to do a Demonstration. Being from Winston-Salem, we decided to fix Moravian Sugar Cake using a Reflector Oven. Beth Tarkinton, Food Editor for the Winston-Salem Journal and Sentinel, gave us a recipe using Bisquick and Instant Potatoes. It was a hit! On the Fourth of July, we gathered in a big Amphitheatre in State and Country Sections. Charlton Heston was our speaker, followed by the biggest and most spectacular fireworks. Of course we sang many Girl Scout songs followed by "God Bless America." Other countries shared their native Songs.
On our train back East, we stopped in Washington D.C. to tour. That night we sat on the banks of the Patomic River to hear the Marine Band. On our bus ride back to the train station, we were overcome with emotions as we sang and soaked in the lights of the many monuments in our capital. How proud I was to be an American and a Girl Scout!
The lessons I learned and friendships I made over 20 some years in Girl Scouting have lasted the whole years through. (I think the last five words are from a Scout song!!)
When my boys came along, I was a Den Mother and a Cub Master using many of my Girl Scout lessons. I also shared many Scouting skills and songs with my church family and others. There are five of us who have been friends since first grade. We still talk and share our Scouting
Years over 70 years ago!!
