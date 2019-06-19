The numbers: 6-11 | 250 pounds | C | Duke
Projection: Undrafted; Summer League invitation.
Buzz: Bolden surprised some by declaring for the draft, but at the age of 21, there’s not much use to spend another season at Duke as a role player, proving what scouts already know. Bolden has the size and some defensive tools to get a look from an NBA franchise over the summer, but his offensive game has a long way to go before he could make a roster.
Strengths: You can’t teach 6-11 with a massive wingspan and Bolden used his height and length well last season, ranking 49th nationally in block rate. … Bolden plays with confidence and energy on defense, particularly in hedging screens and stays active in trying to disrupt pick and roll situations. … Understands his role and rarely tried to go outside of what was being asked of him. … Given he was a former top recruit, there could be some intrigue in trying to reach that untapped potential.
Concerns: Offensively, appears the game is often moving too quickly for him. For now, his offense is limited to put-backs and dunks. … It’s no fault of his own, but durability is a concern after missing time in each of his three seasons with injury.