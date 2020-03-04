U.S. Senate
DEMOCRATIC
Cal Cunningham 57.0%
Erica D. Smith 34.8
Trevor M. Fuller 3.8
Steve Swenson 2.7
Atul Goel 1.8
REPUBLICAN
Thom Tillis (i) 78.1
Paul Wright 7.5
Larry Holmquist 7.4
Sharon Y. Hudson 7.0
U.S. House
6th District (Includes Guilford)
DEMOCRATIC
Kathy Manning 48.4
Rhonda Foxx 19.9
Bruce Davis 15.1
Derwin L. Montgomery 12.4
Ed Hanes Jr. 4.3
REPUBLICAN
Lee Haywood 73.3
Laura Pichardo 26.8
10th District (Includes Rockingham)
REPUBLICAN
Patrick McHenry 71.7
David L. Johnson 16.3
Ralf Walters 12.0
Guilford County
Commissioners
District 5
DEMOCRATIC
Carly Cooke 88.4
Macon Sullivan 11.7
REPUBLICAN
Troy Lawson 50.6
Cyndy Hayworth 49.4
District 6
REPUBLICAN
Jim Davis 61.0
Jason Ewing 39.0
District 8
DEMOCRATIC
Skip Alston (i) 66.7
Fahiym Hanna 33.3
Board of Education
District 1
DEMOCRATIC
T. Dianne Bellamy-Small (i) 56.1
Jeff Golden 36.5
Ron Tuck 7.4
District 7
DEMOCRATIC
Bettye Taylor Jenkins 61.4
Jayvon Johnson 24.7
Byron Gladden (i) 13.9
District Court
Seat 4
DEMOCRATIC
Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton 52.1
Tomakio Gause 47.9
Seat 7
DEMOCRATIC
Angela C. Foster (i) 55.6
Michele Lee 44.4
Seat 12
DEMOCRATIC
Kelvin Smith 57.3
Gavin Reardon 42.7
Seat 13
DEMOCRATIC
Brian Tomlin 54.7
Moshera Mills 45.3
N.C. Council of State
Governor
DEMOCRATIC
Roy Cooper 87.2%
Ernest T. Reeves 12.8
REPUBLICAN
Dan Forest 89.0
Holly Grange 11.0
Lieutenant governor
DEMOCRATIC
Yvonne Lewis Holley 26.6
Terry Van Duyn 20.4
Allen Thomas 18.9
Chaz Beasley 18.9
Bill Toole 9.6
Ron Newton 5.7
REPUBLICAN
Mark Robinson 32.5
Andy Wells 14.6
Mark Johnson 12.1
John L. Ritter 11.5
Renee Ellmers 6.8
Greg Gebhardt 6.8
Deborah Cochran 6.5
Scott Stone 6.5
Buddy Bengel 2.8
Attorney general
REPUBLICAN
Jim O’Neill 46.6
Sam Hayes 31.1
Christine Mumma 22.3
State auditor
REPUBLICAN
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Street 56.2
Tim Hoegemeyer 43.8
DEMOCRATIC
Beth A. Wood (i) 77.7
Luis A. Toledo 22.3
Commissioner of agriculture
DEMOCRATIC
Jenna Wadsworth 54.0
Walter Smith 30.5
Donovan Alexander Watson 15.5
Commissioner of insurance
REPUBLICAN
Mike Causey (i) 64.6
Ronald Pierce 35.4
Commissioner of labor
REPUBLICAN
Josh Dobson 40.3
Chuck Stanley 37.9
Pearl Burris Floyd 21.8
Secretary of state
REPUBLICAN
E.C. Sykes 42.9
Chad Brown 38.0
Michael LaPaglia 19.1
Superintendent of public instruction
DEMOCRATIC
Jen Mangrum 33.1
Keith A. Sutton 26.6
Constance (Lav) Johnson 21.1
James Barrett 10.8
Michael Maher 8.3
REPUBLICAN
Catherine Truitt 56.7
Craig Horn 43.3
State treasurer
DEMOCRATIC
Ronnie Chatterji 35.8
Dimple Ajmera 34.0
Matt Leatherman 30.2
N.C. House (2-year term)
District 59
REPUBLICAN
Jon Hardister 79.9
Allen Chappell 20.1
District 60
REPUBLICAN
Frank Ragsdale 55.8
Ryan A. Blankenship 44.2
Rockingham County
Board of Commissioners (3 seats)
REPUBLICAN
Mark Richardson (i) 30.3
Kevin Berger (i) 27.9
Reece Pyrtle (i) 27.7
Jimmy Joyce 14.2
Board of Education
District 1
REPUBLICAN
Vicky W. Alston 36.7
Lorie Booth McKinney 33.7
William E. (Bill) James 29.5
District 3
REPUBLICAN
Vickie T. McKinney 58.5
Jim Fink 41.5
