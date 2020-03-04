U.S. Senate

DEMOCRATIC

Cal Cunningham 57.0%

Erica D. Smith 34.8

Trevor M. Fuller 3.8

Steve Swenson 2.7

Atul Goel 1.8

REPUBLICAN

Thom Tillis (i) 78.1

Paul Wright 7.5

Larry Holmquist 7.4

Sharon Y. Hudson 7.0

U.S. House

6th District (Includes Guilford)

DEMOCRATIC

Kathy Manning 48.4

Rhonda Foxx 19.9

Bruce Davis 15.1

Derwin L. Montgomery 12.4

Ed Hanes Jr. 4.3

REPUBLICAN

Lee Haywood 73.3

Laura Pichardo 26.8

10th District (Includes Rockingham)

REPUBLICAN

Patrick McHenry 71.7

David L. Johnson 16.3

Ralf Walters 12.0

Guilford County

Commissioners

District 5

DEMOCRATIC

Carly Cooke 88.4

Macon Sullivan 11.7

REPUBLICAN

Troy Lawson 50.6

Cyndy Hayworth 49.4

District 6

REPUBLICAN

Jim Davis 61.0

Jason Ewing 39.0

District 8

DEMOCRATIC

Skip Alston (i) 66.7

Fahiym Hanna 33.3

Board of Education

District 1

DEMOCRATIC

T. Dianne Bellamy-Small (i) 56.1

Jeff Golden 36.5

Ron Tuck 7.4

District 7

DEMOCRATIC

Bettye Taylor Jenkins 61.4

Jayvon Johnson 24.7

Byron Gladden (i) 13.9

District Court

Seat 4

DEMOCRATIC

Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton 52.1

Tomakio Gause 47.9

Seat 7

DEMOCRATIC

Angela C. Foster (i) 55.6

Michele Lee 44.4

Seat 12

DEMOCRATIC

Kelvin Smith 57.3

Gavin Reardon 42.7

Seat 13

DEMOCRATIC

Brian Tomlin 54.7

Moshera Mills 45.3

N.C. Council of State

Governor

DEMOCRATIC

Roy Cooper 87.2%

Ernest T. Reeves 12.8

REPUBLICAN

Dan Forest 89.0

Holly Grange 11.0

Lieutenant governor

DEMOCRATIC

Yvonne Lewis Holley 26.6

Terry Van Duyn 20.4

Allen Thomas 18.9

Chaz Beasley 18.9

Bill Toole 9.6

Ron Newton 5.7

REPUBLICAN

Mark Robinson 32.5

Andy Wells 14.6

Mark Johnson 12.1

John L. Ritter 11.5

Renee Ellmers 6.8

Greg Gebhardt 6.8

Deborah Cochran 6.5

Scott Stone 6.5

Buddy Bengel 2.8

Attorney general

REPUBLICAN

Jim O’Neill 46.6

Sam Hayes 31.1

Christine Mumma 22.3

State auditor

REPUBLICAN

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Street 56.2

Tim Hoegemeyer 43.8

DEMOCRATIC

Beth A. Wood (i) 77.7

Luis A. Toledo 22.3

Commissioner of agriculture

DEMOCRATIC

Jenna Wadsworth 54.0

Walter Smith 30.5

Donovan Alexander Watson 15.5

Commissioner of insurance

REPUBLICAN

Mike Causey (i) 64.6

Ronald Pierce 35.4

Commissioner of labor

REPUBLICAN

Josh Dobson 40.3

Chuck Stanley 37.9

Pearl Burris Floyd 21.8

Secretary of state

REPUBLICAN

E.C. Sykes 42.9

Chad Brown 38.0

Michael LaPaglia 19.1

Superintendent of public instruction

DEMOCRATIC

Jen Mangrum 33.1

Keith A. Sutton 26.6

Constance (Lav) Johnson 21.1

James Barrett 10.8

Michael Maher 8.3

REPUBLICAN

Catherine Truitt 56.7

Craig Horn 43.3

State treasurer

DEMOCRATIC

Ronnie Chatterji 35.8

Dimple Ajmera 34.0

Matt Leatherman 30.2

N.C. House (2-year term)

District 59

REPUBLICAN

Jon Hardister 79.9

Allen Chappell 20.1

District 60

REPUBLICAN

Frank Ragsdale 55.8

Ryan A. Blankenship 44.2

Rockingham County

Board of Commissioners (3 seats)

REPUBLICAN

Mark Richardson (i) 30.3

Kevin Berger (i) 27.9

Reece Pyrtle (i) 27.7

Jimmy Joyce 14.2

Board of Education

District 1

REPUBLICAN

Vicky W. Alston 36.7

Lorie Booth McKinney 33.7

William E. (Bill) James 29.5

District 3

REPUBLICAN

Vickie T. McKinney 58.5

Jim Fink 41.5

