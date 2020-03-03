Presidential

Preference

REPUBLICAN

Donald J. Trump 93.5%

No preference 2.5

Joe Walsh 2.0

Bill Weld 1.9

CONSTITUTION

No preference 44.6

Don Blankenship 29.6

Charles Kraut 25.9

DEMOCRATIC

Joseph R. Biden 43.0

Bernie Sanders 24.1

Michael R. Bloomberg 13.0

Elizabeth Warren 10.5

Pete Buttigieg 3.3

Amy Klobuchar 2.3

No preference 1.7

Tom Steyer 0.8

Tulsi Gabbard 0.5

Andrew Yang 0.2

Cory Booker 0.2

Michael Bennet 0.2

Deval Patrick 0.1

Marianne Williamson 0.1

John K. Delaney 0.08

Julian Castro 0.06

GREEN

Howie Hawkins 60.5

No preference 39.5

LIBERTARIAN

No Preference 29.8

Jacob Hornberger 8.7

John McAfee 8.2

Kim Ruff 7.9

Vermin Supreme 5.9

Ken Armstrong 5.3

Jo Jorgensen 4.6

Steve Richey 4.0

Max Abramson 3.5

Adam Kokesh 3.4

James Orlando Ogle 3.4

Kenneth Blevins 2.9

Dan Behrman 2.8

Jedidiah Hill 2.8

Souraya Faas 2.8

Erik Gerhardt 2.2

Arvin Vohra 1.8

