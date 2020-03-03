Presidential
Preference
REPUBLICAN
Donald J. Trump 93.5%
No preference 2.5
Joe Walsh 2.0
Bill Weld 1.9
CONSTITUTION
No preference 44.6
Don Blankenship 29.6
Charles Kraut 25.9
DEMOCRATIC
Joseph R. Biden 43.0
Bernie Sanders 24.1
Michael R. Bloomberg 13.0
Elizabeth Warren 10.5
Pete Buttigieg 3.3
Amy Klobuchar 2.3
No preference 1.7
Tom Steyer 0.8
Tulsi Gabbard 0.5
Andrew Yang 0.2
Cory Booker 0.2
Michael Bennet 0.2
Deval Patrick 0.1
Marianne Williamson 0.1
John K. Delaney 0.08
Julian Castro 0.06
GREEN
Howie Hawkins 60.5
No preference 39.5
LIBERTARIAN
No Preference 29.8
Jacob Hornberger 8.7
John McAfee 8.2
Kim Ruff 7.9
Vermin Supreme 5.9
Ken Armstrong 5.3
Jo Jorgensen 4.6
Steve Richey 4.0
Max Abramson 3.5
Adam Kokesh 3.4
James Orlando Ogle 3.4
Kenneth Blevins 2.9
Dan Behrman 2.8
Jedidiah Hill 2.8
Souraya Faas 2.8
Erik Gerhardt 2.2
Arvin Vohra 1.8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.