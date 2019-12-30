A Winston-Salem man was stabbed Monday night in a fight with another man, authorities said.
The stabbing happened around 5:39 p.m. when Levonzy Wayne Miller, 56, of Parkway Drive got into an argument with another man inside Church's Chicken restaurant at 1300 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem police said. When they walked outside the restaurant, the man punched Miller in the face.
During the fight, Miller was stabbed several times, police said. The suspect then left the scene.
Miller was taken to a local hospital where he was treated, police said. He was in serious, but stable, condition Monday night.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information or video regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
