Winston-Salem police have released the name of a man found dead early Sunday morning in the 900 block of North Cleveland Avenue and are asking the public's help in finding his relatives.
Mario Salinas Noyola, 36, was found shot to death shortly after 2:15 a.m. when officers received a report of a fight involving weapons at 910 N. Cleveland Ave., police said. Officers who arrived on the scene then found Noyola lying on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Police attempted to find Noyola's next of kin and couldn't and are working with the Mexican Consulate to find them.
Anyone who knows Noyola or any of his family members is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. The Spanish line for CrimeStoppers is (336) 728-3904.
Police describe Noyola's death as a murder, non-negligent manslaughter and an aggravated assault, according to the report.
Investigators also have learned that four male suspects ranging in age from 20 to 30 were involved in the fight, police said. Following an argument involving the men in the parking lot, gunfire was heard.
The men then left the scene in a white four-door passenger vehicle, police said.
Investigators found four shell casings at the scene, according to the police incident report.
Detectives talked to the neighbors about the shooting. No arrests have been made.
The man’s death is the city’s 24th homicide this year, compared to 21 homicides for the same period in 2018, police said.
