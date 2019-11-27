Looking at smartphone (copy)

Sure, you're used to comparison-shopping on the go, but analysts say your phone can come in handy in other ways, too.

"If you're going into a brick-and-mortar store, check to see if they have an app," Runyan says.

Retailers, she says, have gotten more creative about where - and how - they dole out exclusive deals. Target's Circle app, for example, frequently offers in-store coupons for specific items, while H&M gives app-users a 15% discount in stores and online. Amazon, meanwhile, has begun rolling out Alexa-only deals that shoppers can access from Echo devices. (Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and chief executive, owns The Washington Post.)

While you're scrolling through your phone, she says, it's also worth checking brands' social media accounts for exclusive coupons on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments