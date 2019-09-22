Orioles 2, Mariners 1 Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg Long 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .233 Lewis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Murphy dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279 Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Lopes lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .253 Moore 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Bishop cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .113 Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Smith cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Totals 32 1 7 1 1 5 Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Hays cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .302 Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Núñez 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .246 Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Trumbo dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Smith Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Davis 1b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .176 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 28 2 3 2 2 4 Seattle 100 000 000 — 1 7 2 Baltimore 100 000 10x — 2 3 0 E‑Seager 2 (9). LOB‑Seattle 5, Baltimore 4. 2B‑Seager (18), Lopes (6), Long (10), Núñez (23). 3B‑Long (0). HR‑Davis (11), off Gonzales. RBIs‑Crawford (44), Núñez (83), Davis (35) ). RISP‑Seattle 1 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 1 GIDP‑Seager, Nola, Stewart DP‑Seattle 1 (Long, Crawford, Moore); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Davis; Villar, Alberto, Davis) Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA Gonzales 7 3 2 2 2 4 87 4.14 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 L: Gonzales 16-11 Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA Means 7 7 1 1 1 4 104 3.54 Bleier 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.54 W: Means 11-11; S: Bleier 4-5 T‑2:11. A‑17,540 (45,971) Red Sox 7, Rays 4 Boston AB R H BI W K Avg Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .221 Devers 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .307 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .304 Martinez dh 4 2 3 2 1 0 .302 Vázquez 1b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .274 Travis lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .224 Benintendi lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 G.Hernández rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .107 Owings 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .121 Centeno c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .100 Totals 39 7 11 5 4 10 Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg Wendle 3b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .234 Meadows rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .289 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Choi dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .255 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .277 N.Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .266 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .228 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169 McKay ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .222 Totals 33 4 9 3 4 8 Boston 400 200 100 — 7 11 0 Tampa Bay 111 000 001 — 4 9 2 E‑Kiermaier (4), Wendle (3). LOB‑Boston 11, Tampa Bay 7. 2B‑Bradley Jr. (25). HR‑Vázquez (22), off Yarbrough; Wendle (2), off Eovaldi; McKay (1), off Kelley. RBIs‑Martinez 2 (99), Vázquez 3 (69), Kiermaier (54), Wendle (18), McKay (1). SB‑Kiermaier (19). CS‑Kiermaier (5) 2, Owings, Travis); Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino, Pham). RISP‑Boston 2 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 4 Hernández, Pham. LIDP‑Adames. GIDP‑Pham DP‑Boston 2 (Owings, Bogaerts, Vázquez; Vázquez) Boston IP H R ER W K P ERA Eovaldi 6 7 3 3 2 6 100 6.03 Hernandez 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 19 4.45 Brewer 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.33 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.90 Kelley 2/3 1 1 1 0 0 10 13.50 Workman 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.94 W: Eovaldi 2-0 Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA Yarbrough 31/3 8 6 6 1 2 63 4.08 Kittredge 12/3 0 0 0 1 2 24 4.34 Beeks 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.38 Richards 2 3 1 0 1 3 46 1.93 Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00 L: Yarbrough 11-5 T‑3:32. A‑17,946 (25,025) Giants 4, Braves 1 San Francisco AB R H BI W K Avg Dubon 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .253 Yastrzemski rf-lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .275 Slater 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .252 Belt ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Longoria 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .255 Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Rickard lf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .295 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Garcia c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .147 Webb p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .107 Totals 38 4 10 4 2 8 Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Hechavarría 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .291 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .296 Cervelli 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .364 Markakis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232 Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .296 Albies ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .231 Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .135 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Duvall ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 32 1 5 1 2 12 San Francisco 000 003 100 — 4 10 0 Atlanta 000 001 000 — 1 5 2 E‑Swanson 2 (12). LOB‑San Francisco 10, Atlanta 6. 2B‑Yastrzemski (20), Longoria (19), Rickard (2), Flowers (11). 3B‑Hechavarría (1). RBIs‑Longoria 2 (67), Rickard 2 (4), Freeman (121). SB‑Dubon (3). S‑Webb RISP‑San Francisco 2 for 13; Atlanta 0 for 4 San Francisco IP H R ER W K P ERA Webb 6 2 1 1 2 7 90 5.61 Rogers 2 2 0 0 0 3 39 1.23 W.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.84 W: Webb 2-2; S: W.Smith 34-38 Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA Keuchel 6 6 3 2 2 4 103 3.59 Jackson 1 3 1 1 0 2 23 3.95 Blevins 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.56 Greene 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.09 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.58 L: Keuchel 8-7 T‑3:07. A‑33,674 (41,149) Marlins 5, Nationals 3 Washington AB R H BI W K Avg Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .292 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Rendon 3b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .326 Soto lf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .288 Kendrick 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .344 Dozier 2b 4 1 0 1 0 1 .235 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Voth p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .000 Stevenson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .360 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 3 6 3 7 5 Miami AB R H BI W K Avg Sierra cf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .350 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Berti ss-cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .262 Castro 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .271 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .170 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Dean 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .224 Brinson rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .185 Lopez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Totals 29 5 6 5 4 6 Washington 100 200 000 — 3 6 2 Miami 100 000 40x — 5 6 0 E‑Rendon (9), Suero (2). LOB‑Washington 9, Miami 6. 2B‑Ramirez (19), Sierra (1), Berti (12). 3B‑Sierra (1), Castro (3). HR‑Dean (5), off Strickland. RBIs‑Rendon (119), Dozier (46), Voth (0), Castro 2 (81), Dean (20), Berti 2 (21). SF‑Castro RISP‑Washington 2 for 7; Miami 2 for 9 GIDP‑Soto, Castro DP‑Washington 1 (Turner, Dozier, Kendrick); Miami 1 (Dean, Berti, Lopez) Washington IP H R ER W K P ERA Voth 5 3 1 1 3 3 81 3.58 Strickland 1 1 2 2 0 0 14 4.58 Suero 1/3 1 2 2 1 1 13 4.46 Rainey 2/3 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.23 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.74 L: Suero 6-8 Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA Lopez 5 6 3 3 4 1 89 4.96 Keller 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.15 García 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.89 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 6.62 Brigham 1 0 0 0 0 0 21 4.75 W: García 3-2; S: Brigham 0-1 T‑3:13. A‑19,709 (36,742) Mets 6, Reds 3 New York AB R H BI W K Avg Nimmo cf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .219 McNeil lf-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .317 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .264 Canó 2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .261 J.Davis lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .302 Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Ramos c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .290 Haggerty pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Nido c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Conforto rf 3 1 2 3 1 1 .252 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Stroman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .053 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 36 6 9 6 2 9 Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .279 Votto 1b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .267 Suárez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272 Aquino rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .260 Barnhart c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .227 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Peraza lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Farmer 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Bauer p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .143 Blandino ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Totals 32 3 6 3 6 8 New York 400 001 001 — 6 9 0 Cincinnati 100 010 010 — 3 6 0 LOB‑New York 7, Cincinnati 9. 2B‑Alonso (30), Canó (27), Conforto (27), Ramos (19), McNeil (37). HR‑Conforto (31), off Bauer; J.Davis (20), off Bauer; Nimmo (8), off Romano; Farmer (9), off Stroman; Barnhart (10), off Lugo. RBIs‑Canó (38), Conforto 3 (87), J.Davis (53), Nimmo (26), Aquino (44), Farmer (26), Barnhart (37). SB‑Rosario (18). SF‑Aquino RISP‑New York 2 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 4 New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Stroman 42/3 3 2 2 3 2 86 3.86 Brach 11/3 2 0 0 0 1 20 4.15 Díaz 1 0 0 0 2 3 22 5.69 Lugo 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 2.81 Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.61 W: Brach 1-1; S: Wilson 4-5 Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA Bauer 7 6 5 5 0 8 101 6.39 Bowman 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.13 Romano 1 2 1 1 1 1 23 9.24 L: Bauer 2-5 T‑3:08. A‑21,335 (42,319) Tigers 6, White Sox 3 Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg García dh 4 0 1 0 1 0 .278 Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .334 Abreu 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .281 E.Jiménez lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .269 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .316 Castillo c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .208 Mendick 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .310 Sánchez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Engel cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .244 Cordell rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .223 Palka ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .070 Totals 37 3 11 3 2 11 Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg Reyes rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .304 Dixon lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249 H.Castro cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298 Candelario 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .201 Stewart dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242 Lugo 3b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .248 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Beckham 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .215 W.Castro ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .224 Totals 34 6 12 6 1 6 Chicago 200 010 000 — 3 11 0 Detroit 211 100 10x — 6 12 0 LOB‑Chicago 9, Detroit 5. 2B‑E.Jiménez (17), Moncada (33), Engel (9), H.Castro (10). HR‑E.Jiménez (30), off Boyd; Candelario (8), off López; Beckham (6), off López; Reyes (3), off López; W.Castro (1), off Osich. RBIs‑E.Jiménez 2 (77), Castillo (36), Candelario 2 (29), Beckham (15), Stewart (40), Reyes (23), W.Castro (7). SB‑Reyes (7) RISP‑Chicago 2 for 9; Detroit 3 for 7 GIDP‑Anderson, Greiner DP‑Chicago 1 (Anderson, Mendick, Abreu); Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Beckham, Candelario) Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA López 4 9 5 5 1 3 71 5.57 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.86 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.13 Osich 2/3 2 1 1 0 1 20 4.92 Cordero 11/3 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.19 L: López 9-15 Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA Boyd 5 8 3 3 2 6 101 4.57 Schreiber 12/3 1 0 0 0 3 24 5.40 Ramirez 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.17 Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.84 J.Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.37 W: Boyd 9-11; S: J.Jiménez 8-13 T‑2:58. A‑16,157 (41,297) Yankees 8, Blue Jays 3 Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg McKinney rf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .214 Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Valera 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Grichuk cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .235 Davis cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .169 Smoak dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .204 McGuire c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .318 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219 Ureña ss 2 0 1 0 1 1 .270 Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .221 Fisher lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Alford ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Totals 36 3 9 3 2 15 New York AB R H BI W K Avg LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .329 Judge dh 4 2 2 1 0 2 .275 Stanton lf 1 1 0 1 1 0 .293 Estrada ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Voit 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .270 Gardner cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .254 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Maybin rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Romine c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Wade ss-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Totals 30 8 7 8 2 6 Toronto 000 000 201 — 3 9 0 New York 420 020 00x — 8 7 0 LOB‑Toronto 10, New York 1. 2B‑Drury (21). HR‑McKinney (11), off Lyons; McKinney (11), off Cortes Jr.; Judge (26), off Font; Gardner (27), off Font; LeMahieu (26), off Thornton. RBIs‑McKinney 3 (27), Judge (54), Gardner 3 (72), LeMahieu 2 (99), Stanton (10), Voit (62). SF‑Stanton RISP‑Toronto 1 for 3; New York 2 for 3 Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA Font 1 2 4 4 2 1 36 3.60 Thornton 5 5 4 4 0 3 79 5.00 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.50 Boshers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.86 L: Font 2-3 New York IP H R ER W K P ERA Severino 5 3 0 0 0 9 80 0.00 Tarpley 1 2 0 0 1 3 31 7.36 Lyons 1 2 2 2 0 1 20 5.14 Cortes Jr. 2 2 1 1 1 2 39 5.51 W: Severino 1-0 T‑2:45. A‑44,583 (47,309) Astros 13, Angels 5 Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg Fletcher 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .290 Goodwin cf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .264 Pujols dh 4 0 0 1 1 1 .248 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .237 Ward lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .115 Simmons ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .264 Cowart 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .217 Hermosillo lf-rf 3 0 1 2 1 2 .179 Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Bemboom c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .122 Totals 35 5 8 5 6 10 Houston AB R H BI W K Avg Springer cf 5 3 3 4 0 0 .292 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .300 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .315 Bregman ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .293 Alvarez dh 4 1 4 0 0 0 .326 Tucker pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .306 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .305 Toro 3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .235 Díaz 3b-1b 4 3 3 3 1 0 .269 Chirinos c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .242 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Totals 38 13 15 12 5 4 Los Angeles 010 100 300 — 5 8 0 Houston 120 163 00x — 13 15 1 E‑Toro (2). LOB‑Los Angeles 9, Houston 7. 2B‑Simmons (18), Alvarez 2 (25), Díaz (10). 3B‑Walsh (1), Hermosillo (1). HR‑Springer 2 (38), off Rodriguez; Springer (38), off Suarez; Bregman (39), off Del Pozo; Díaz (8), off Jewell. RBIs‑Hermosillo 2 (2), Walsh (5), Pujols (92), Simmons (37), Springer 4 (94), Bregman 2 (108), Chirinos 2 (58), Altuve (70), Díaz 3 (38) RISP‑Los Angeles 2 for 13; Houston 5 for 11 Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA Rodriguez 2 4 3 3 1 1 48 3.24 Suarez 2 2 1 1 0 2 34 7.34 Del Pozo 0 3 3 3 0 0 8 11.88 Anderson 1/3 3 3 2 2 0 21 5.93 Jewell 12/3 2 3 3 1 0 22 7.23 Cahill 2 1 0 0 1 1 27 6.10 L: Rodriguez 0-1 Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA Verlander 5 6 2 2 2 5 92 2.53 Peacock 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.01 Valdez 0 1 3 2 2 0 16 5.86 James 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 4.85 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 5.05 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.71 W: Verlander 20-6 T‑3:32. A‑43,169 (41,168) Cardinals 3, Cubs 2 St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg Fowler rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .244 Edman 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .294 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .258 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .242 Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268 Carpenter 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .230 Muñoz pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 DeJong ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Bader cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Wieters ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Arozarena cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .136 J.Martínez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267 3-O’Neill pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .270 Totals 31 3 7 3 1 14 Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .294 Báez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Bote 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Castellanos rf-lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .335 Bryant 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Happ 3b-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244 Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Caratini c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Heyward cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Darvish p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .089 Totals 33 2 9 1 1 5 St. Louis 001 000 002 — 3 7 0 Chicago 100 001 000 — 2 9 0 LOB‑St. Louis 3, Chicago 6. 2B‑Goldschmidt (25). 3B‑J.Martínez (1). HR‑DeJong (29), off Darvish; Castellanos (16), off Mikolas. RBIs‑DeJong (77), Fowler (64), Goldschmidt (92), Castellanos (36). SB‑Edman (14). SF‑Fowler Louis 1 (Muñoz); Chicago 3 (Caratini, Schwarber). RISP‑St. Louis 1 for 3; Chicago 1 for 4 St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA Mikolas 72/3 8 2 1 1 4 100 4.16 Webb 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.06 Miller 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.76 W: Webb 2-1; S: Miller 6-10 Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA Darvish 81/3 7 3 3 0 12 110 3.98 Strop 2/3 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.99 L: Darvish 6-8 T‑3:03. A‑38,606 (41,649) Brewers 4, Pirates 3 Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg Tucker ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .210 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Osuna 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .195 Kramer rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Stallings c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .268 E.González 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .233 Tr.Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cabrera ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .276 Totals 32 3 4 2 0 14 Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg Grisham rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .267 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Spangenberg 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .302 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Thames 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .247 Cain cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .253 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253 Arcia ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .216 Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Freitas ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 G.González p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .045 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Shaw ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .153 Totals 30 4 7 4 4 9 Pittsburgh 000 000 030 — 3 4 1 Milwaukee 010 102 00x — 4 7 1 E‑Stallings (2), Arcia (12). LOB‑Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 7. HR‑Arcia (14), off Tr.Williams; Thames (21), off Tr.Williams; Thames (21), off Feliz. RBIs‑Tucker 2 (11), Arcia (51), Thames 3 (56) RISP‑Pittsburgh 1 for 2; Milwaukee 1 for 6 Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA Tr.Williams 5 3 2 2 2 6 78 5.59 Feliz 1 2 2 2 1 1 23 3.81 Holmes 1 2 0 0 1 1 20 5.85 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.67 L: Tr.Williams 7-7 Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA Woodruff 2 0 0 0 0 3 38 3.69 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 4.55 G.González 31/3 1 0 0 0 3 40 3.86 Pomeranz 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.42 Peralta 2/3 2 3 0 0 1 20 5.36 Hader 11/3 1 0 0 0 3 24 2.66 W: G.González 2-2; S: Hader 34-40 T‑2:54. A‑43,321 (41,900) Twins 12, Royals 8 Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg Merrifield lf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .302 Mondesi ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Lopez 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .232 Soler dh 4 2 1 1 1 2 .260 Dozier 3b 5 1 1 0 0 4 .281 McBroom rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .317 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 1 2 1 1 .252 Starling cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .211 O’Hearn ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .190 Arteaga 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .191 Gordon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Dini c 3 1 1 2 0 2 .188 Totals 38 8 12 8 6 15 Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg Arraez 2b 6 0 1 1 0 1 .343 Polanco ss 4 3 2 0 1 0 .299 Cruz dh 3 4 2 1 2 0 .303 E.Rosario lf 4 1 3 3 1 0 .278 Miller lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garver c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Castro c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Gonzalez 1b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .264 Sanó 3b 4 2 2 4 1 2 .248 Cave rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .240 Wade Jr cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .211 Totals 37 12 13 12 9 7 Kansas City 023 100 002 — 8 12 0 Minnesota 601 102 20x — 12 13 2 E‑Polanco (21), Castro (2). LOB‑Kansas City 9, Minnesota 10. 2B‑Lopez 2 (19), Soler (32), McBroom (5), E.Rosario 3 (27), Polanco (40). HR‑Dini (2), off Pérez; Sanó 2 (33), off López; Cruz (40), off Speier. RBIs‑Dini 2 (5), Soler (112), McBroom (6), Cuthbert 2 (40), Lopez (27), O’Hearn (35), E.Rosario 3 (104), Gonzalez 3 (55), Sanó 4 (77), Arraez (26), Cruz (105). SB‑Mondesi (43), Merrifield (19) RISP‑Kansas City 4 for 14; Minnesota 7 for 12 Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA López 21/3 8 7 7 1 0 52 6.35 Speier 1 1 1 1 2 1 28 9.00 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.76 Hill 11/3 2 2 2 1 2 23 3.68 Barnes 1/3 1 0 0 1 0 16 6.35 Fillmyer 1 1 2 2 4 2 35 8.31 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.86 L: López 4-9 Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA Pérez 21/3 8 5 5 0 1 52 5.13 Littell 12/3 2 1 0 0 2 28 2.83 Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.26 May 1 1 0 0 1 1 30 3.03 Stashak 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.13 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.32 Romero 2/3 0 2 0 3 2 25 6.57 Romo 1/3 0 0 0 2 1 16 3.32 W: Littell 6-0 T‑4:05. A‑31,628 (38,649) Rangers 8, Athletics 3 Texas AB R H BI W K Avg Choo dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .266 Santana 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .284 Calhoun lf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .269 Mazara rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .268 Odor 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .202 Andrus ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .270 Guzmán 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .219 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Totals 37 8 11 8 1 8 Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg Semien ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .287 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .246 Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .268 Canha cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .277 Brown lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .338 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .217 Profar 2b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .215 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .308 Grossman rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .243 Totals 37 3 11 3 1 15 Texas 401 210 000 — 8 11 0 Oakland 000 110 001 — 3 11 0 LOB‑Texas 4, Oakland 9. 2B‑Guzmán (20), Canha (16), Profar (23), Semien 2 (42), Chapman (36), Davis (11), Grossman (21). HR‑Choo (23), off Roark; Calhoun 2 (20), off Roark; Andrus (12), off Roark; Mazara (19), off Buchter. RBIs‑Choo 2 (59), Calhoun 2 (44), Andrus 2 (70), Santana (73), Mazara (66), Profar (67), Olson (88), Semien (91). SB‑Choo (13) RISP‑Texas 2 for 4; Oakland 3 for 15 Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA Lynn 51/3 7 2 2 1 12 111 3.76 Vólquez 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.02 Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.66 Montero 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.67 Leclerc 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 4.11 W: Lynn 15-11 Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA Roark 3 6 5 5 1 1 51 4.50 Puk 1 3 2 2 0 1 23 3.48 Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 3.07 Bassitt 3 1 0 0 0 5 43 3.84 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.64 L: Roark 4-2 T‑3:15. A‑38,453 (46,765) Dodgers 7, Rockies 4 Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg Story ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .296 Hampson cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .247 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315 Desmond lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Tapia ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .281 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Fuentes 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .184 Hilliard rf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .278 Butera c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Totals 32 4 8 4 1 10 Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg Pederson rf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .244 Lux 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273 Freese ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .318 Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Hernández pr-cf-2b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .243 Bellinger cf-1b-cf 4 1 1 4 0 1 .302 Seager ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Pollock lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270 Beaty 1b-3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276 Smith c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .242 Ryu p 3 1 1 1 0 0 .143 Totals 34 7 11 7 5 7 Colorado 100 000 201 — 4 8 0 Los Angeles 000 050 11x — 7 11 1 E‑Beaty (3). LOB‑Colorado 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B‑Story (36), Hilliard (2), Pollock (15). HR‑Hampson (6), off Ryu; Hilliard (6), off Ryu; Ryu (1), off Senzatela; Bellinger (46), off McGee; Seager (18), off Pazos; Smith (14), off Harvey. RBIs‑Hampson (24), Hilliard 3 (11), Ryu (2), Bellinger 4 (114), Seager (82), Smith (37). S‑McMahon RISP‑Colorado 1 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 7 Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA Senzatela 4 7 4 4 3 4 91 6.90 McGee 1/3 1 1 1 0 0 5 4.35 Almonte 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 11 5.74 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.66 Pazos 1 1 1 1 0 2 25 1.50 Harvey 2/3 1 1 1 1 0 18 5.06 Howard 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 7.20 Parsons 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.35 L: Senzatela 10-11 Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA Ryu 7 6 3 3 0 8 95 2.41 Ferguson 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 5.02 May 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.98 Jansen 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 3.90 W: Ryu 13-5 T‑3:13. A‑47,948 (56,000) Padres 6, Diamondbacks 4 Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg Almonte cf 4 0 1 1 1 3 .333 Rojas lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .228 Escobar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .257 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .311 Jones rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .263 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .257 C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .077 Totals 37 4 8 4 4 10 San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg Margot cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .239 Martini lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260 Machado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Myers 1b-lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Renfroe rf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .220 France 2b-3b 3 2 2 2 0 1 .238 Urías ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .218 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Garcia 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Mjas-Brean 3b-1b 4 1 3 3 1 0 .300 Mejía ph-c 2 0 2 1 0 0 .271 Totals 37 6 10 6 5 14 Arizona 040 000 000 0 — 4 8 0 San Diego 000 202 000 2 — 6 10 0 LOB‑Arizona 8, San Diego 11. 2B‑Almonte (3), Ahmed (31), Mejias-Brean (2), Mejía (9), France (7), Garcia (13). 3B‑Ahmed (6). HR‑Jones (16), off Richards; France (7), off Ray; Mejias-Brean (2), off López. RBIs‑Jones 2 (65), C.Kelly (46), Almonte (4), France 2 (24), Mejias-Brean 3 (5), Mejía (21). S‑Ray Kelly); San Diego 7 (Myers, Margot, Urías 2, Machado). RISP‑Arizona 2 for 9; San Diego 3 for 12 Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA Ray 51/3 3 4 4 4 10 95 4.28 Andriese BS,1-4 12/3 2 0 0 1 3 32 4.86 Crichton 2/3 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.62 Chafin 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.86 López 1 3 2 2 0 0 14 3.53 L: López 2-7 San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA Richards 12/3 4 4 4 2 2 38 11.81 Guerra 11/3 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.40 Erlin 2 0 0 0 1 2 32 5.53 Yardley 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.68 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.38 Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.93 Yates 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.19 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.76 W: Strahm 6-10 T‑3:42. A‑31,293 (42,445)
