"What are we going to do with these?"
Josh says, "It looks like green snakes growing green leaves."
Samantha says, "It is a weird plant and sorta pretty; let's wait a few days and see what happens.
In three days the vines, that look like green snakes with glossy leaves, are creeping all over the garden and climbing the fence.
Jake says, "Let's take some of the plant to New Garden Nursery. I hope they can tell us what it is."
Josh and Alyssa pull off a few small branches and their dad takes them to the garden center.
Mrs. Newlin looks at the plants and exclaims, "Oh my gosh - that's poison ivy! I hope you are not allergic to it. It can cause a bad rash.
The kids tell her about the mystery seed jar.
She tells them when they get home to wash their hands and arms well with a strong soap, Octogon, if you can find it. She tells them you might like to know that poison ivy can be spread by bird droppings after the birds have eaten the seeds.
This makes the kids giggle.
Before they get home Josh and Alyssa start itching and scratching. At home they wash with strong soap. The next day they have a red rash on their arms and hands and are very uncomfortable.
Jakes thinks it is time for them to see a doctor. He takes them to Dr. Getwell who gives them each a shot of cortizone and an ointment to relieve the itching.
Since the ivy is still spreading in the garden they asked New Garden Nursery to send someone to spray Roundup, a weed killer, on the ivy plants.
That day a man dressed like someone from outer space sprayed the ivy. Josh and Alyssa watched from their window.
In a few days the plants turned brown, curled up and died.
Josh and Alyssa still have the jar which contains a few seeds. They decide to just throw it in the garbage to get rid of it.
Later they realize that when the jar breaks there will be poison ivy spreading all over the Greensboro Landfill.
Oh well, they won't tell how it got there.
