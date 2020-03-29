Name: Mable Springfield Scott
What I do: Public information officer for Rockingham County Government in Wentworth.
Why I do what I do: God opened this door for me to serve, learn and grow.
My proudest achievements: In Wentworth, appreciating life, walking in rain, seeing double rainbows, hearing birds sing, letting a dog walk me, paddling a kayak, and being stuck in mud in a canoe. Rural North Carolina took me back to my roots, helped me find slave ancestors, taught me patience builds faith. Hearing complex viewpoints that never crossed my mind made me realize why we must walk in our brothers and sisters’ moccasins. Achievement was seeing super small deeds of kindness, good Samaritans, ordinary people in country, anointed churches where Sundays are special, nobody is a visitor, and the Mothers Board prays for you!
My real-life hero: My real-life hero will always be my grandmother who said, "Trust in God; look like a million dollars even if you’re broke; marry a man who makes you smile, think and keeps a roof over your head!”
If I could have one superpower, it would be: To heal our world.
