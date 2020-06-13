Like a lot of other 18-year-olds this year, Lucas Thomae finished high school alone in his house, staring at a computer screen.
He clicked the “submit” button at the end of his last AP exam, and then … nothing.
“It feels really good to be done with high school classes and AP testing,” Thomae said. “But there’s not that feeling of closure, you know? It feels more like I’ve stopped going to high school rather than I’ve graduated from high school.”
Thomae has, in fact, graduated. Grimsley held one of GCS’s first drive-thru graduations on June 4 and 5.
But that’s a far cry from the original plan, when the Whirlies’ were to have been the finale of graduation season at the Greensboro Coliseum at 6 p.m. June 7.
“It’s felt like we’ve been in a stalemate (the last six weeks),” Thomae said. “As the date got closer, the feeling of disappointment of not being able to have a full graduation started to set in. But I do think most of the senior class feels the support from the community. To be honest, on some levels, the parents might be more disappointed than their children. Because the community has been great in finding ways to celebrate us.”
The cap-and-gown pickup celebrations and drive-thru graduations were nice, Thomae said. But it’s just not the same.
“Graduation is the cap of the last four years, so in lots of ways it feels incomplete,” he said. “You’re not going to walk across that stage in your cap and gown and get your diploma handed to you. It’s anticlimactic. There’s not a lot of closure.
“People usually think of high school as this super-memorable time in your life. And graduation is that bridge to the next chapter of your life. You know you’ll leave some people behind and never see them again, and you move on to what’s next, whether that be college or a job or whatever. It should be feeling like we’re moving into adulthood. But I haven’t had that strong sense of feeling without a graduation ceremony.”
Thomae is headed to college in Chapel Hill — “no one really knows what that will look like” — to study journalism.
But between now and then lies an uncertain summer of weekend part-time work at Harris Teeter and time to fill.
“It feels weird, because I’m not really seeing my friends,” Thomae said. “We have small get-togethers in someone’s back yard where we can keep our distance. But I haven’t been inside any of my friends’ houses in a while, and that feels really weird. There are a lot of days where it’s just me in my house. … And it’s going to be harder now going into the summer, a time when you normally spend all day with your friends. But it’s not going to be back to normal for a while.”
