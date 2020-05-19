All Lowes Foods supermarkets have begun selling protective face masks manufactured by Renfro Corp. The local grocery store chain will sell the Nightingale Face Masks for $7.50, but customers with a Lowes Foods Fresh Rewards Card can buy them for $4.99.
The masks are available at Lowes Foods' stores in North Carolina and South Carolina. Dr. William M. Satterwhite, chief wellness officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health, and his team designed the Nightingale mask in conjunction with Renfro, which is based in Mount Airy. The masks are made of high-stretch Lycra. They are washable and reusable, and feature an enlarged area for the nose and chin.
Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said the grocery chain’s officials appreciate the work done by Satterwhite and his team.
“Along with following social distancing and other recommendations of health officials, wearing masks when in public helps support the local efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Lowe said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.