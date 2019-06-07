Louisville 14
East Carolina 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Danny Oriente and Jake Snider each knocked in three runs and Reid Detmers held East Carolina to five hits in seven innings in Louisville’s 14-1 blowout win in Friday’s first game of the NCAA Tournament super regional.
Hitless for 3 1/3 innings against Pirates ace Jake Agnos (11-3), the Cardinals (48-16) erupted for four runs off three doubles. Oriente’s three-run drive to right made it 4-0 after Tyler Fitzgerald doubled in Logan Wyatt, who also doubled. Snider’s two-run double keyed a five-run fifth that broke the game open.
Detmers (12-4) worked through early trouble to shut out ECU (47-17) until yielding Spencer Brickhouse’s sixth-inning homer. The sophomore left-hander struck out six.
Fitzgerald had four hits, four runs and two RBI, and Alex Binelas had two RBI as Louisville finished with 18 hits.