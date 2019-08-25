SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the second straight day, a line drive found the glove of Louisiana shortstop Stan Wiltz and a dogpile ensued in the infield at Lamade Stadium. Stan was fine with all that.
Nothing seemed to go wrong for the boys from River Ridge over the last week at the Little League World Series, and Stan’s catch ended the game and the tournamenty, with Louisiana shutting out Curacao 8-0 to win the state’s first title.
“It felt like my glove was a magnet,” said Stan, who got his team into the championship on Saturday with a game-ending unassisted double play against Hawaii.
The team from suburban New Orleans fought its way back through the losers’ bracket after dropping its opening game of the tournament to Hawaii. Louisiana won six games in eight days, becoming the first team to win the LLWS after dropping its first game since the tournament expanded in 2001.
“People from New Orleans and Louisiana in general are very resilient type of people,” manager Scott Frazier said. “And this team exemplifies the resiliency that we have from the area that we come from.”
With Louisiana’s victory, U.S. teams have won back-to-back Little League crowns for the first time since 2009, when Chula Vista, Calif., capped off a streak of five straight championships for the U.S.